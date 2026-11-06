Qapita Strengthens U.S. Team As Akhil Nallapati Relocates To San Francisco And Chris Hoffmann Joins As Solutions Architect

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Combination of a long-tenured leader moving and a new specialist hire underscores Qapita's growing bench of U.S. talent.

San Francisco, CALIFORNIA, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qapita, a leading global equity management and private markets platform, today announced two additions to its U.S. team: Akhil Nallapati, a long-tenured Qapita leader, has relocated to San Francisco to lead North America customer acquisition, and Chris Hoffmann has joined the company as Solutions Architect. The moves build on Qapita's recent U.S. expansion, including Co-Founder Lakshman Gupta's relocation to the company's San Francisco office and the opening of a new Qapita office in New York.







Akhil Nallapati & Chris Hoffmann

Nallapati joined Qapita in its early days and has since worked across the Founders' Office, strategic initiatives, sales, partnerships, product and customer success. As Director, Sales, he will lead customer acquisition in North America as part of Qapita's expansion into the market, while continuing to drive strategic partnerships and high-impact initiatives across the business.

Chris Hoffmann comes with extensive experience in private company equity administration, As Solutions Architect, Hoffmann will work closely with Qapita's clients to design and implement solutions tailored to their platforms and workflows.

Together, the moves reflect Qapita's dual approach to scaling in the U.S. - deploying experienced leaders from within the company alongside new specialist hires - as it builds out its presence following its Series B round led by Charles Schwab Corporation.

“Growing our U.S. team means combining people who know Qapita inside out with sharp new talent who bring fresh expertise. Akhil moving to San Francisco and Chris joining as Solutions Architect both strengthen how we deliver for customers here,” said Lakshman Gupta, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Qapita, who is also based in the company's San Francisco office.

“Being based in San Francisco puts me closer to the founders, investors and operators we work with every day. I'm looking forward to growing our customer base here as Qapita's presence in the U.S. continues to build,” said Akhil Nallapati, Director, Sales at Qapita.

“Qapita is solving a real problem for startups, and I'm excited to help clients get the most out of the platform as the U.S. team grows,” said Chris Hoffmann, Solutions Architect at Qapita.

Qapita continues to expand its U.S. footprint from its offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York, in addition to its headquarters in Singapore and offices across India and Indonesia.

About Qapita

Qapita is building systems of record and agentic solutions to make private markets frictionless. Its solutions are used by private companies, private market funds and investors across the globe. Its equity management platform helps private companies manage cap tables, employee equity records, stock plans, liquidity programs and shareholder workflows. Its fund admin platform is powered by domain specific agents with experts providing the service and accountability. Qapita's mission is to unlock the power of ownership for all stakeholders in the innovation economy. Qapita has offices in Singapore, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Hyderabad, New York, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Jakarta. Qapita raised its Series B in 2025 led by the Charles Schwab Corporation. It is backed by several globally reputed investors including Citibank, Mass Mutual ventures, Cercano, Endiya, East Ventures, Nyca Partners and Analog Partners. Learn more at

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