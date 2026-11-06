Global Copper In Data Centers Market Size, Share, And Trends Report, 2026-2033 AI Infrastructure And Liquid Cooling Drive 14.4% CAGR To $4.6 Billion

The global copper in data centers market was valued at an estimated USD 1.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 1.8 billion in 2026 to USD 4.6 billion by 2033. According to the report, the market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 14.4% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the market in 2025, accounting for 41.4% of global revenue.

Market growth is being supported by the rapid development of hyperscale and colocation data centers, rising investment in AI-focused computing infrastructure, and increasing demand for high-performance cloud services. The expansion of artificial intelligence workloads and high-density server architecture is accelerating the need for reliable electrical transmission, connectivity, and thermal management solutions. These requirements are strengthening demand for copper across data center power infrastructure, cooling systems, and networking applications.

Adoption of liquid cooling technologies, direct-to-chip cooling systems, and high-efficiency power distribution architectures is further increasing copper consumption. Copper's thermal and electrical conductivity supports efficient power delivery and heat transfer in facilities handling intensive computing workloads. As rack densities rise, operators are investing in advanced systems that can improve performance, limit energy losses, and maintain operational reliability.

Edge computing infrastructure, 5G-enabled data processing facilities, and modular data center architectures are also contributing to market expansion. These facilities require compact, high-performance connectivity and power management systems capable of supporting distributed workloads. Continued investment in regional processing capacity is expected to create additional opportunities for copper suppliers, component manufacturers, and infrastructure providers.

Sustainability and energy efficiency remain central priorities for data center operators seeking to reduce carbon emissions, improve power utilization effectiveness, and meet long-term environmental objectives. Copper supports these initiatives through its conductivity, durability, and recyclability. Greater deployment of renewable energy-powered facilities, smart power distribution architectures, and advanced cooling technologies is encouraging the use of copper-intensive infrastructure designed to enhance efficiency and reduce power losses.

The report provides revenue and volume forecasts at global, regional, and country levels and analyzes market trends across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The research evaluates the copper in data centers market by application, data center type, and geography.

Application Segmentation



Power Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Networking & IT Infrastructure Others

Power infrastructure represents a major area of copper demand as data centers require dependable cabling, busbars, transformers, electrical distribution equipment, and backup power systems. Cooling and networking applications are also expected to benefit from ongoing facility modernization and the deployment of increasingly powerful computing environments.

Data Center Type Segmentation



Hyperscale

Colocation

Enterprise

Edge Others

Hyperscale facilities are expected to remain an important source of demand due to their substantial power requirements and growing role in cloud computing and AI services. Colocation providers are expanding capacity to serve enterprises seeking scalable infrastructure, while edge facilities are supporting lower-latency processing across distributed networks.

Regional Coverage



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: Germany, France, UK, and Netherlands

Asia Pacific: China, India, and Japan

Latin America: Brazil Middle East & Africa: UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa

North America's market leadership reflects extensive hyperscale capacity, strong cloud service adoption, and continued investment in AI infrastructure. Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are also positioned for growth as governments and businesses expand digital infrastructure, cloud availability, renewable energy integration, and regional data processing capabilities.

Key Attributes

