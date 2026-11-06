Share Lawyers Marks 40 Years In Business By Giving Back: 40 Charities, 40 Days, Chosen By The Public

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, ONTARIO, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Share Lawyers, a Canadian disability and insurance law firm, is marking 40 years in business and 10,000 open files. To celebrate this milestone, the firm is launching 40 Days of Givin, a nationwide campaign that will support 40 charities and community programs across Canada, with nominations coming from the public.







Share Lawyers Marks 40 Years in Business by Giving Back

The campaign runs from November 2026 to the end of February 2027. Share Lawyers is funding it entirely and is not asking for donations. Clients, former clients, colleagues, friends, family, and members of the public can nominate any registered charity, food bank, patient association, community centre, or grassroots group that supported them during their time of need.

“40 years feels like quite an accomplishment, and every one of those 10,000 files is someone who trusted us at one of the hardest moments of their life,” remarks David Share in an article for Canadian Lawyer.“Disability insurance is a complex area of law. But after many thousands of successful claims against virtually every major insurer in Canada, clear patterns emerge in how claims are adjudicated and what evidence will hold up. There are offsets and surveillance to contend with, and files that appear simple can become anything but.”

Share Lawyers helps people whose long-term disability claims have been denied or cut off. The firm was founded in 1987 by David Share and Wendy Share, and it remains family-led, with David, Wendy, and their daughter Samantha Share at the helm.

How to nominate

Submit the organization's name, where it operates, and how it has made a difference at sharelawyers.com/40-days-of-giving. Nominations close in mid-February. Selected organizations will be announced on the campaign's tracker page. Share Lawyers is also inviting the community to share their own experience with the firm in a written, audio, or video testimonial.

About Share Lawyers

Founded in 1987, Share Lawyers is a family-led Canadian law firm focused on disability and insurance claims, including denied and terminated long-term disability benefits. Learn more at sharelawyers.com.

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