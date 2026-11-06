Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Market To Reach $16.1 Billion As Minimally Invasive Procedures Drive 6.6% CAGR

The global peripheral vascular devices market was valued at USD 9.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 16.1 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2026-2033, supported by the increasing prevalence of peripheral vascular diseases, growth in the geriatric population, technological innovation, and the launch of advanced vascular treatment products.

Rising incidences of peripheral arterial disease (PAD), venous diseases, and aneurysms are increasing demand for effective diagnostic and interventional devices. Healthcare providers are also adopting minimally invasive catheter-based revascularization procedures that may reduce recovery times and support improved clinical outcomes. These developments are creating opportunities for manufacturers of peripheral stents, PTA balloons, catheters, plaque modification devices, endovascular aneurysm repair stent grafts, and peripheral vascular accessories.

Key Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Trends

Innovation remains a central growth factor in the peripheral vascular devices market. Product development is focused on enhancing procedural accuracy, device performance, deliverability, and compatibility with complex vascular anatomies. The growing adoption of angiography catheters, guiding catheters, IVUS/OCT catheters, atherectomy devices, thrombectomy devices, and chronic total occlusion devices reflects the continued evolution of endovascular care.

Demand is also increasing for guidewires, introducer sheaths, balloon inflation devices, peripheral vascular closure devices, inferior vena cava filters, hemodynamic flow alteration devices, and embolic protection devices. Continued investment in advanced treatment platforms and new product launches is expected to strengthen competition while expanding the range of options available to clinicians.

Market Segmentation and Coverage

The report analyzes global, regional, and country-level revenue growth and evaluates industry trends and commercial opportunities across the 2021-2033 period. Market estimates are provided by type, application, end use, and region, with volume presented in thousand units and revenue presented in USD million.



By type: Peripheral stents, PTA balloons, catheters, endovascular aneurysm repair stent grafts, plaque modification devices, peripheral accessories, inferior vena cava filters, hemodynamic flow alteration devices, chronic total occlusion devices, and embolic protection devices.

By application: Peripheral arterial disease (PAD), aneurysms, venous diseases, and other vascular conditions.

By end use: Hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and other healthcare facilities. By region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.

The regional assessment includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait. This geographic coverage enables comparison of market performance, adoption patterns, revenue potential, and emerging opportunities across established and developing healthcare markets.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides market intelligence designed to support effective decision-making among device manufacturers, healthcare organizations, investors, distributors, and other industry stakeholders. It offers market estimates and forecasts, segment-level revenue analysis, regional assessments, competitive intelligence, market share insights, and product innovation tracking.

Readers can use the findings to evaluate growth opportunities, identify developing industry trends, assess the competitive landscape, and explore potential revenue streams. The analysis also supports strategic planning by highlighting the technologies, applications, end-use settings, and geographic markets expected to influence the future of the global peripheral vascular devices market.

Key Attributes

