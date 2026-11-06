Global Wireless Cardiac Monitoring Systems Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 AI-Enabled Remote Care Fuels 11.4% CAGR And A USD 9.7 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Wireless Cardiac Monitoring Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global wireless cardiac monitoring systems market was valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 4.6 billion in 2026 to USD 9.7 billion by 2033. This expansion represents a compound annual growth rate of 11.4% from 2026 to 2033. North America dominated the market in 2025, accounting for 45.0% of global revenue.

Market growth is being supported by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, an expanding geriatric population, advances in remote patient monitoring, and increasing product approvals across developed economies. Demand for continuous and extended cardiac monitoring is also increasing as healthcare providers seek technologies that support earlier detection, efficient clinical workflows, and connected care across hospital and outpatient settings.

Population aging is expected to have a significant influence on demand for wireless cardiac monitoring systems. According to the OECD, the proportion of people aged 65 years and older in the European Union increased from 18% in 2000 to 22% in 2024. This share is projected to reach 29% by 2050. The demographic shift is expected to increase pressure on healthcare systems while contributing to a substantial rise in cardiovascular disease prevalence throughout Europe.

Technological innovation in remote cardiac monitoring is creating additional opportunities for manufacturers, healthcare organizations, and digital health companies. Market participants are pursuing funding agreements, partnerships, and development collaborations to introduce vendor-neutral cardiac data management platforms. These platforms can consolidate information from implantable cardiac monitors, wearable devices, consumer ECG systems, and hospital-based monitoring solutions.

Artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly important within connected cardiac care platforms. AI-supported data analysis can help prioritize critical events, streamline clinical review, improve workflow efficiency, and strengthen clinical decision-making. These capabilities are particularly relevant as healthcare providers manage growing volumes of cardiac data generated through remote and continuous monitoring technologies.

Strategic partnerships are also improving access to mobile cardiac telemetry and extended Holter monitoring. In September 2025, Royal Philips partnered with Optum Healthcare to expand access to mobile cardiac telemetry (MCOT) and extended Holter monitoring solutions. The collaboration supports broader adoption of remote cardiac monitoring technologies and connected cardiac care services.

Report Segmentation

The report provides revenue forecasts and analysis of industry trends and growth opportunities from 2021 to 2033. Market estimates are presented by type, end-use, region, and country, with revenue measured in USD billion.

Type:



Implantable Cardiac Monitors (ICM)

Patch-Type Monitor

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry System Others

End-use:



Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers Others

Regional Outlook:



North America: U.S. and Canada

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia, Thailand, and South Korea

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Kuwait

Key Benefits of the Report



Detailed wireless cardiac monitoring systems market analysis across major product categories, end-use segments, regions, and countries

Revenue estimates and forecasts to support market assessment, investment planning, and business development

Evaluation of technological developments, product innovation, and emerging remote cardiac monitoring trends

Competitive landscape analysis covering the market presence and strategic positioning of key participants

Identification of growth opportunities and potential revenue streams across developed and emerging markets Actionable market intelligence to guide strategic decisions, product planning, partnerships, and expansion initiatives

The report enables stakeholders to assess the factors shaping the wireless cardiac monitoring systems market, including demographic changes, cardiovascular disease prevalence, connected care adoption, artificial intelligence integration, and strategic industry collaborations. It also provides segment-level and regional insights for evaluating market opportunities and developing informed competitive strategies through 2033.

Companies Featured



Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic plc

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

Avertix Medical, Inc.

Baxter International Inc. OSI Systems, Inc. (Spacelabs Healthcare)

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