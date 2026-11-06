Healthcare Credentialing Software And Services Market 2026-2033 Cloud And AI Automation Drive 8.3% CAGR And A USD 1.8 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Credentialing Software And Services In Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global credentialing software and services in healthcare market was valued at USD 900.0 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 1.00 billion in 2026 to USD 1.80 billion by 2033. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.3% from 2026 to 2033, supported by growing demand for efficient provider credentialing, enrollment, verification, and compliance management solutions.

North America led the global market with a revenue share of 39.0% in 2025. The region's strong position reflects the widespread use of healthcare IT systems, continued investment in digital transformation, and increasing demand for automated provider onboarding. Market growth is also being driven by greater awareness of the operational benefits of credentialing platforms, rising adoption of cloud-based solutions, advances in healthcare IT infrastructure, and strategic initiatives by leading market participants.

Healthcare organizations are increasingly implementing modern credentialing software to automate primary source verification (PSV), payer enrollment, document management, and license monitoring. These capabilities reduce manual intervention, improve data accuracy, and ease administrative workloads. AI-enabled credentialing platforms have reported reductions of up to 60% in credentialing-related administrative costs. They can also accelerate provider verification and onboarding by up to four times compared with traditional manual workflows.

Automation enables healthcare organizations to minimize enrollment delays and shorten the time required for providers to begin billing. Faster credentialing processes can improve workforce readiness, support revenue cycle performance, and help organizations maintain compliance across complex provider networks. As health systems, physician groups, health plans, and other healthcare organizations manage expanding volumes of provider data, demand for scalable credentialing technology is expected to remain strong.

Interoperability is becoming an important competitive priority within the healthcare credentialing software and services market. Platforms that integrate with electronic health records (EHRs), practice management systems, payer systems, and other healthcare applications can support more efficient data exchange and synchronized workflows. These integrations reduce fragmented processes and enable organizations to manage credentialing information more consistently across their technology environments.

Leading companies are advancing their integration capabilities to address this demand. Symplr, for example, continues to develop its Connected Enterprise vision by integrating its SaaS solutions through a unified user interface, an API Gateway featuring EHR integration, and a shared suite of platform services. This approach supports coordinated workflows across multiple solutions.

Strategic partnerships are also helping providers and health plans modernize credentialing operations. In March 2024, Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC, partnered with Acorn Credentialing to enhance provider enrollment and credentialing for health plans. The collaboration focused on accelerating onboarding and reducing operational bottlenecks associated with slow and inefficient workflows.

Why purchase the report?



Comprehensive market analysis: Assess market performance across major regions, segments, and application areas.

Competitive intelligence: Evaluate the market presence, strategies, and positioning of key companies.

Market forecasts: Review historical estimates and forward-looking projections to support planning and investment decisions.

Growth opportunity assessment: Identify emerging trends, technology developments, and potential revenue opportunities. Actionable recommendations: Apply market insights to strategic decision-making, product development, and business expansion.

The report provides:



Market intelligence designed to support effective business decisions

Market estimates and forecasts covering 2018 to 2030

Analysis of growth opportunities and influential market trends

Segment-level and regional revenue forecasts

Competitive strategy and market share analysis Coverage of product innovations shaping the healthcare credentialing landscape

The report offers organizations, investors, technology providers, and healthcare stakeholders a structured view of the evolving credentialing software and services market. Its analysis supports the evaluation of competitive opportunities, regional demand, technology priorities, and strategies for long-term growth.

Companies Featured



symplr

HealthStream

CertifyOS

MedTrainer

Verifiable

Medallion

Applied Statistics & Management, Inc.

Modio Health

OSP Andros.

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