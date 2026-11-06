Balance My Books Reports Small Businesses Turning To Outsourced Bookkeeping After Payday Super Rules

Balance My Books claims that more Australian small businesses are outsourcing their bookkeeping to deal with new Payday Super requirements.

PARRAMATTA, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- More Australian small businesses are outsourcing their accounting and bookkeeping requirements in response to Payday Super, according to Balance My Books, an Australia-based bookkeeping service. The rules, which took effect on 1 July 2026, force Australian employers to pay superannuation along with wages rather than quarterly. For SMEs already struggling with tight margins, these changes are driving many to consider using professional bookkeeping services to remain compliant.

Specifically, the new rules say that funds paid for employees need to reach their super fund within about a week of payday. The rules apply to all employers. The Small Business Super Clearing House closed on the day the new rules came in, forcing companies relying on it to find alternative payment methods.

Roman Tepes of Balance My Books said the following:

“We're seeing a lot of companies struggling to keep up with these new administrative requirements, which are more stringent than before. For many, these additional Payday Super rules are the final straw that breaks the camel's back, forcing them to look for professional bookkeepers to whom they can outsource administration.”

Payroll, though, is only part of the workload that Australian businesses are outsourcing to bookkeepers. They're also tasking them with other challenges, including meeting their tax obligations and chasing down invoices. Hiring somebody in-house to perform all of this work is a possibility, but they now need such a wide range of skills that it is becoming harder for most businesses to find suitable talent. Professional bookkeepers who have the necessary software and training can help, especially in areas like super and leave, which can be complicated.

Even so, employers remain answerable for failing to pay super on time, even if they decide to use an external bookkeeping service. The law says that they are responsible for making sure super payments go out on time.

For more information about Balance My Books use the contact details below:



Roman Tepes

Balance My Books

+61 1300 319 000

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Balance My Books Reports Small Businesses Turning to Outsourced Bookkeeping After Payday Super Rules News Provided By Local World Media Wire November 06, 2026, 15:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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