Dane's Drains Warns Waitara Homeowners That Recurring Blocked Drains Can Signal Bigger Plumbing Problems

Dane's Drains says that recurring issues with household drainage often relate to tree roots growing into wastewater pipes.

WAITARA, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dane's Drains, a team of blocked drain specialists, is today highlighting the causes of recurring blocked drains. According to the company, these often signal more extensive plumbing problems on a property, so it is advising homeowners to treat repeated blockages as a warning sign that further work needs to be done.

Single blockages often have simple explanations. Usually, they're the result of a build-up of fat in the pipe or other debris clogging wastewater lines running from toilets. However, when the same part of a home's drainage system repeatedly backs up or catches in the same spots, it points to a problem with the system itself or a chronic issue further down.

Dane Famularo, founder at Dane's Drains, said the following:

“The most common issue we see is tree roots. Once these get into cracks and joints in old pipes, they can block drainage significantly, preventing waste from flowing freely into the main sewer. Worse still, because trees are living organisms, their roots can grow back over time and further impinge on drainage systems.”

Dane's Drains highlights various warning signs that indicate a homeowner needs to take action. One of the most telling signs is when all drains in a home are slow or when sewage smells are coming back into the property. Wet patches in the garden can also be a problem, as can gurgling from toilets.

Dane's Drains rectifies these issues by inspecting properties and diagnosing problems before they become more severe. The company is able to deal with the root cause of blockages, whether it's ingrowing tree roots or something else preventing drains from working according to specification. The company believes in providing small repairs that prevent larger ones later on.

Homeowners can order specialist services, including CCTV drain inspection, from Dane's Drains. The company uses small waterproof cameras on the end of long, flexible push rods to determine the precise cause of drain blockages. It can also assist homeowners in seeking a refund from Sydney Water, depending on the cause of their blocked drains.

For more information about Dane's Drains use the contact details below:



Dane Famularo

Dane's Drains

+61413333328 ext.

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Dane's Drains Warns Waitara Homeowners That Recurring Blocked Drains Can Signal Bigger Plumbing Problems News Provided By Local World Media Wire November 06, 2026, 15:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Waste Management



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