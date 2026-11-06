How Modern AV Technology Is Changing The Way Australian Businesses Collaborate

GenConnect says that AV technology is assisting companies in various industries to work better together and deliver more to clients.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sydney-based AV technology provider GenConnect is today setting out how modern audiovisual and communication technology is changing how Australian companies collaborate. The company has more than 20 years of experience in the industry, providing corporate AV solutions to a range of industries, including law firms, designing and installing them to their specifications. It offers solutions for boardrooms, meeting spaces, conference rooms, and other areas specified by clients.

GenConnect already has significant experience in helping brands to leverage AV technology for huddle rooms, training events, and town halls. For example, it assisted Five V Capital in fitting out nine rooms with AV equipment for various purposes, including team-building spaces and customer/client meeting areas. It also assisted another client on Sydney's Pitt Street across five medium and large rooms, and a further customer on Carrington Street with various space requirements.

Julian Elias from GenConnect Technologies said the following:

“As a team, we're incredibly proud of the progress we've made over the years, to the point where we're now able to provide some of Sydney's most loved companies with AV fitouts for their conference and presentation rooms. We believe in the power of collaboration and in providing on-site technicians to ensure that our clients' events go off without a hitch.”

Besides its wireless presentations and large-format displays, GenConnect is also able to provide acoustic assistance. The company can handle challenges relating to sound propagation throughout buildings, keeping boardrooms and event spaces separate from working areas.

It can also deal with other setup elements that non-technical businesses may find challenging, including NBN services, cloud-based VoIP, structured data cabling, and comms cabinet design. GenConnect partners with Cisco, Neat, Poly, Yealink, and Logitech to deliver high-quality services while offering further support to customers during the hire period. It is encouraging interested businesses to get in touch with the GenConnect team to discuss pricing and to obtain a free, no-obligation quote.

For more information about GenConnect Technologies use the contact details below:

Julian Elias

GenConnect Technologies

+61291277888 ext.

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How Modern AV Technology Is Changing the Way Australian Businesses Collaborate News Provided By Local World Media Wire November 06, 2026, 15:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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