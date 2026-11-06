CBSE Announces Grade 10, 12 Board Exam Dates, Set To Begin In February 2027

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) India's Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the dates for Grade 10 and 12 Board Exams for the academic year 2026-27.

The school board has said that exams will commence on Tuesday, February 16, 2027 (Tuesday). All exams are set to begin 9am UAE time, 10.30am IST.

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In Class 10, students will appear in 83 subjects and in Class 12, students will appear in 121 subjects.

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The CBSE has said that it has considered multiple factors before finalising the date sheet. The board has provided adequate gaps between exams of subjects commonly offered together and has taken into account the tentative schedules of all major entrance exams.

Earlier, in 2026, CBSE had to cancel exams for students in the Middle East as the regional war broke out. The board graded students under a special assessment scheme. However, later, it allowed students to sit in for their board examinations.

The examinations were conducted in 40 subjects - 20 academic and 20 skill subjects - in seven affected West Asian countries: the UAE, Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Results for regular candidates from the West Asian countries were declared on May 13 along with other Class 12 candidates in India and overseas. Results for private candidates from these countries were subsequently declared under the same scheme.