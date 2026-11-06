Sri Vasavi Institute Of Pharmaceutical Sciences Hosts State-Level Awareness Programme On Antimicrobial Resistance In Tadepalligudem
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Tadepalligudem, November 6, 2026: Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) is emerging as a major challenge to global public health, requiring collective efforts from pharmacists, doctors, healthcare professionals, educational institutions and the public, said Dr. Montu Kumar M. Patel, President of the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI).
He was addressing a state-level awareness programme on Antimicrobial Resistance organised at Sri Vasavi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Tadepalligudem, on Friday. Held under the theme“Swasth Bharat – Elimination of Antimicrobial Resistance,” the programme was organised under the aegis of the Pharmacy Council of India in the presence of State Coordinator Dr. S. Vidyadhar. The event brought together eminent academicians, pharmacy professionals, faculty members and students.
Addressing the gathering, Dr. Patel emphasised the importance of responsible use of antibiotics and other antimicrobial medicines. He observed that inappropriate and excessive use of these medicines contributes to the development of drug-resistant microorganisms, making infections increasingly difficult to treat. He urged pharmacists and healthcare professionals to play an active role in educating the public about the appropriate use of medicines and the risks associated with antimicrobial resistance.
As part of the initiative, an awareness rally was organised in Tadepalligudem town to sensitise the public about antimicrobial resistance and the importance of responsible medication practices.
The formal programme commenced at the YNS Auditorium on the college campus with an inaugural address by Dr. S. Vidyadhar. Paying tribute to the late Dr. C.K. Kokate, a distinguished personality in the pharmacy profession, he highlighted the growing need to promote awareness about the rational use of antimicrobial medicines. He stressed that pharmacy professionals and educational institutions have an important responsibility in addressing antimicrobial resistance through education and public awareness initiatives.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. V.V. Subba Rao, Secretary of Vasavi Educational Society, expressed happiness over hosting the state-level programme at the institution. He said such initiatives provide valuable opportunities for students to interact with industry experts, strengthen their scientific understanding and contribute to public health awareness.
Programme Convener Dr. M. Niranjan Babu highlighted the importance of educating communities about antimicrobial resistance and encouraging the responsible use of medicines. He stated that the programme was designed to create greater awareness among pharmacy students, healthcare professionals and the general public.
Co-Convener Dr. D. Narendra expressed satisfaction over the enthusiastic participation of pharmacy professionals, academicians and students from different parts of the state. He said the programme provided a meaningful platform for knowledge-sharing and discussions on one of the most pressing public health challenges.
To encourage scientific thinking, research orientation and creativity among students, the organisers conducted various competitions, including quizzes, poster presentations and scientific competitions. Students actively participated in these activities, showcasing their knowledge and innovative approaches to healthcare challenges.
The programme was attended by Dr. P. Sathyamurthy, Chairman, PCI ICT; Mr. S.L.N. Prasad Reddy, PCI Member; Mr. P. Rambabu, President of the Andhra Pradesh Pharmacy Council; Dr. V. Bhaskar Raju, Principal of Sri Vasavi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences; and other distinguished guests, faculty members and pharmacy students.
The event concluded with a felicitation ceremony honouring the distinguished guests. Winners of the various competitions were presented with cash prizes and certificates in recognition of their achievements.
He was addressing a state-level awareness programme on Antimicrobial Resistance organised at Sri Vasavi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Tadepalligudem, on Friday. Held under the theme“Swasth Bharat – Elimination of Antimicrobial Resistance,” the programme was organised under the aegis of the Pharmacy Council of India in the presence of State Coordinator Dr. S. Vidyadhar. The event brought together eminent academicians, pharmacy professionals, faculty members and students.
Addressing the gathering, Dr. Patel emphasised the importance of responsible use of antibiotics and other antimicrobial medicines. He observed that inappropriate and excessive use of these medicines contributes to the development of drug-resistant microorganisms, making infections increasingly difficult to treat. He urged pharmacists and healthcare professionals to play an active role in educating the public about the appropriate use of medicines and the risks associated with antimicrobial resistance.
As part of the initiative, an awareness rally was organised in Tadepalligudem town to sensitise the public about antimicrobial resistance and the importance of responsible medication practices.
The formal programme commenced at the YNS Auditorium on the college campus with an inaugural address by Dr. S. Vidyadhar. Paying tribute to the late Dr. C.K. Kokate, a distinguished personality in the pharmacy profession, he highlighted the growing need to promote awareness about the rational use of antimicrobial medicines. He stressed that pharmacy professionals and educational institutions have an important responsibility in addressing antimicrobial resistance through education and public awareness initiatives.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. V.V. Subba Rao, Secretary of Vasavi Educational Society, expressed happiness over hosting the state-level programme at the institution. He said such initiatives provide valuable opportunities for students to interact with industry experts, strengthen their scientific understanding and contribute to public health awareness.
Programme Convener Dr. M. Niranjan Babu highlighted the importance of educating communities about antimicrobial resistance and encouraging the responsible use of medicines. He stated that the programme was designed to create greater awareness among pharmacy students, healthcare professionals and the general public.
Co-Convener Dr. D. Narendra expressed satisfaction over the enthusiastic participation of pharmacy professionals, academicians and students from different parts of the state. He said the programme provided a meaningful platform for knowledge-sharing and discussions on one of the most pressing public health challenges.
To encourage scientific thinking, research orientation and creativity among students, the organisers conducted various competitions, including quizzes, poster presentations and scientific competitions. Students actively participated in these activities, showcasing their knowledge and innovative approaches to healthcare challenges.
The programme was attended by Dr. P. Sathyamurthy, Chairman, PCI ICT; Mr. S.L.N. Prasad Reddy, PCI Member; Mr. P. Rambabu, President of the Andhra Pradesh Pharmacy Council; Dr. V. Bhaskar Raju, Principal of Sri Vasavi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences; and other distinguished guests, faculty members and pharmacy students.
The event concluded with a felicitation ceremony honouring the distinguished guests. Winners of the various competitions were presented with cash prizes and certificates in recognition of their achievements.
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