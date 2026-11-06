Crown Prince Observes Advanced Drone Tech Demonstrations In Estonia

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Järva, Nov. 6 (Petra)-- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, during a visit to Järva County, Estonia on Friday, observed live drone and counter-drone demonstrations by companies specialising in defence, air defence, and security technology industries.

The Crown Prince, accompanied by Estonian Defence Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Andrus Merilo, was briefed on cutting-edge drone technologies and air traffic control and surveillance systems, as well as on advanced artificial intelligence-powered field intelligence and border surveillance platforms and solutions.

His Royal Highness also met with Estonia Parliament President Lauri Hussar on the sidelines of the defence exhibition at Nurmsi Airfield, and emphasised the importance of building on the visit and drawing on Estonia's expertise in various fields, particularly defence.

The meeting also underscored the significance of strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries, as well as fostering the exchange of expertise and visits between their respective parliamentary delegations.

The Crown Prince was accompanied by Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain.

//Petra// MF