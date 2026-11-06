Awqaf Minister Urges Mosque Imams To Counter Extremist Ideology

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 6 (Petra)-- Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Khalaileh on Friday called on mosque imams to confront extremist ideology and raise awareness about the sanctity of the lives of security personnel, following a terrorist attack that killed a Public Security Department (PSD) member and injured another.

Khalaileh urged imams and preachers to address the terrorist attack targeting PSD personnel during Friday sermons, condemn such criminal acts, and highlight the dangers of deviant extremist ideology that legitimizes bloodshed and violates the sanctity of human life.

The minister also stressed the important awareness-raising role played by mosque imams and preachers in educating society about the sanctity of human life and warning against extremism, radicalism and terrorism.

He said such ideologies run counter to the tolerant teachings of Islam, stressing the need to promote the values of moderation and tolerance and strengthen Jordan's security and stability.

//Petra// MF