Five Houses Damaged, Woman Injured By Falling Drone Debris In Cherkasy Region
"Cherkasy district. Korsun-Shevchenkivskyi community. Preliminary reports indicate that falling debris from an enemy UAV and the blast wave damaged five residential houses and around ten outbuildings. A power line was also severed. A 62-year-old woman sought medical assistance," Taburets wrote.
He specified that the woman had suffered an acute stress reaction and did not require hospitalization.Read also: Russian attacks damage homes and power lines in Cherkasy, two people injured
The area is still being surveyed. An emergency repair crew from the energy company is working at the scene.
"Municipal services in the community are beginning urgent restoration work," he said.
Photo credit: Ihor Taburets, Telegram
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