Apple, Meta, Musk's Firms May Face Democratic Probes

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Democrats are preparing investigations into US companies that cultivated ties with the Trump administration over the past two years, including Meta, Apple, and Elon Musk's companies, The Washington Post reported Friday, citing people familiar with the plans.

The incoming Congress is expected to examine President Donald Trump's reported use of Musk's AI chatbot, Grok, in planning the military operation that captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Lawmakers are also considering scrutiny of Apple over its handling of apps that track US Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity.

The outlet said its report was based on interviews with five congressional staffers, lobbyists, venture capitalists and lawyers familiar with the preparations, who spoke anonymously.