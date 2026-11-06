Nizami Ganjavi Center Delegation Holds Talks With Italy's President (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A delegation from the Nizami Ganjavi International Center met with Sergio Mattarella, President of the Italian Republic, in Rome at the President's official residence, the Quirinale Palace.

During the high-level meeting, the focus was on contemporary challenges in international relations, European security, strengthening multilateral cooperation, upholding international law, and ensuring global peace and stability.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella addressed the meeting. Then, Ismail Serageldin, Co-Chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, and Center member Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, former President of Croatia, delivered speeches, sharing their views on the future prospects of international cooperation and current geopolitical challenges.

During his remarks, Ismail Serageldin emphasized Italy's important role in European history, the development of law, science, and culture, as well as in the formation of European integration.

The Center's Co-Chair stated:“Let us work together to strengthen the institutions that preserve peace, defend the norms of law that limit the use of force, and build the trust that makes cooperation possible. May our joint efforts ensure that human dignity remains the primary criterion for progress.”

In her remarks, former Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović recalled the long-standing cooperation with the President of Italy, praising his role in defending European unity, international law, and diplomatic dialogue. Touching on the relationship that has developed between the Nizami Ganjavi International Center and Italy, she noted that President Sergio Mattarella had hosted delegations from the Center in 2016 and 2019.

During the meeting, the focus was on the role of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center as a platform for international dialogue, the future architecture of European security, the importance of multilateral cooperation in addressing global challenges, and ways to further strengthen existing ties with Italy.