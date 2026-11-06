Global Smart Manhole Monitoring System Market: Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2032 AI, Iot, And Utility Resilience Fuel 9.06% CAGR To USD 445.88 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Smart Manhole Monitoring System Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added tooffering.

The smart manhole monitoring system market research report provides strategic analysis of technologies, adoption drivers, operational priorities, and regional deployment conditions. The market is projected to reach USD 266.92 million in 2026 and expand at a CAGR of 9.06% to USD 445.88 million by 2032. The insights support investment planning, market entry assessment, and the identification of opportunities across utility, municipal, and critical-infrastructure applications.

Market Overview

Smart manhole monitoring systems combine sensors, communications, software, and operational workflows to detect unauthorized access, flooding, hazardous gases, temperature changes, structural issues, and asset tampering. Demand is strongest where underground infrastructure is difficult to inspect and where service interruptions, safety incidents, or environmental releases carry significant consequences.

Adoption is being shaped by utility modernization, urban resilience programs, worker-safety requirements, connectivity availability, and integration with existing maintenance platforms.

Infrastructure Resilience and Deployment Priorities

Utilities and municipalities are transitioning from periodic, labor-intensive inspections to condition-based monitoring of underground assets. Aging networks, extreme weather, urban flooding, confined-space hazards, and service-continuity expectations are accelerating this shift.



Ruggedized, low-power monitoring hardware

Secure and reliable communications

Rapid alert triage and defined response ownership

Integration with supervisory control, geographic information, work-order, and emergency-response systems Lifecycle planning for calibration, batteries, firmware, and maintenance

These findings enable decision-makers to compare deployment models and reduce operational risks before scaling programs.

Artificial Intelligence and Operational Intelligence

Artificial intelligence can identify abnormal patterns across gas, water-level, vibration, temperature, pressure, and access data. Anomaly detection may separate routine fluctuations from conditions requiring inspection, while predictive models can prioritize assets with elevated safety or failure risks.

Effective implementation depends on representative training data, calibrated sensors, explainable alerts, cybersecurity controls, human oversight, and governance for false positives, missing data, and model drift. AI delivers the greatest value when embedded within established utility procedures.

Regional and Market Group Insights



North America and Europe: Aging infrastructure, worker safety, environmental protection, resilience, cybersecurity, and platform interoperability drive adoption.

Asia-Pacific: Dense cities, industrial expansion, severe-weather exposure, and advanced digital-utility programs create diverse deployment opportunities.

Latin America and Africa: Flood exposure, urban expansion, affordability, variable connectivity, and local servicing capabilities influence purchasing decisions.

Middle East and GCC: Extreme heat, rapid development, water management, and centralized infrastructure oversight require durable solutions.

ASEAN and BRICS: Rapid urbanization and varied infrastructure conditions favor modular, locally adaptable systems. EU, G7, and NATO markets: Data governance, climate adaptation, secure communications, critical-infrastructure resilience, and continuity planning remain central priorities.

Regional comparisons provide a practical foundation for localization strategies, partner selection, and competitive positioning.

Country-Level Considerations

Demand varies according to climate, infrastructure maturity, regulation, and connectivity. Australia, Brazil, India, Mexico, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States face significant flood or drainage-management needs. Canada and Russia require equipment suited to harsh climates and dispersed assets. China and South Korea benefit from connected-city initiatives, while Japan emphasizes disaster resilience and disciplined maintenance. France and Germany prioritize environmental compliance, cybersecurity, and structured utility modernization.

Strategic Priorities for Market Participants



Prioritize assets according to flooding, hazardous-atmosphere, access, and service-disruption risks.

Define thresholds, escalation procedures, and response responsibilities before deployment.

Select sensors and communications based on coverage, site conditions, battery life, and cybersecurity requirements.

Use pilot programs to evaluate detection quality, response times, false alarms, maintenance effort, and total workload. Assess local installation, training, spare-parts availability, and long-term technical support.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to reach USD 445.88 million by 2032.

Resilience, safety, and condition-based maintenance are leading adoption drivers.

Interoperability and lifecycle support are as important as sensor performance.

AI can strengthen prioritization when supported by reliable data and human governance. Flexible, localized architectures are essential for addressing regional operating conditions.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. Smart Manhole Monitoring System Market, by Component

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Hardware

7.2.1. Communication Modules

7.2.2. Power Systems

7.2.3. Sensor Devices

7.3. Software

7.3.1. Data Analytics

7.3.1.1. Predictive Maintenance

7.3.1.2. Real-Time Alerts

7.3.1.3. Reporting Tools

7.3.2. Monitoring Platforms

8. Smart Manhole Monitoring System Market, by Sensor Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Flow Monitoring

8.3. Gas Detection

8.4. Intrusion Detection

8.5. Temperature

8.6. Water Level

9. Smart Manhole Monitoring System Market, by Connectivity

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Cellular

9.2.1. 3G/4G

9.2.2. 5G

9.2.3. NB-IoT

9.3. LPWAN

9.3.1. LoRaWAN

9.3.2. Sigfox

9.4. RF

9.4.1. Proprietary

9.4.2. Zigbee

9.5. Satellite

10. Smart Manhole Monitoring System Market, by Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Industrial

10.2.1. Energy Generation

10.2.2. Manufacturing

10.3. Mining

10.3.1. Surface

10.3.2. Underground

10.4. Municipal Utilities

10.4.1. Sewerage

10.4.2. Water Supply

10.5. Oil & Gas

10.5.1. Downstream

10.5.2. Midstream

10.5.3. Upstream

11. Smart Manhole Monitoring System Market, by End User

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Industrial Facilities

11.3. Municipalities

11.4. Oil & Gas Companies

11.5. Water Utilities

12. Smart Manhole Monitoring System Market, by Region

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Asia-Pacific

12.3. North America

12.4. Latin America

12.5. Europe

12.6. Middle East

12.7. Africa

13. Smart Manhole Monitoring System Market, by Group

13.1. Introduction

13.2. ASEAN

13.3. GCC

13.4. European Union

13.5. BRICS

13.6. G7

13.7. NATO

14. Smart Manhole Monitoring System Market, by Country

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United States

14.3. Canada

14.4. Mexico

14.5. Brazil

14.6. United Kingdom

14.7. Germany

14.8. France

14.9. Russia

14.10. Italy

14.11. Spain

14.12. China

14.13. India

14.14. Japan

14.15. Australia

14.16. South Korea

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

16. Company Profiles

16.1. Analog Systems Corporation

16.2. Chengdu Yicheng Yian Technology Co., Ltd.

16.3. China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation

16.4. CityGuard Innovations Inc.

16.5. CitySafe IoT Technologies Co., Ltd.

16.6. CNDINGTEK Technology Co., Ltd.

16.7. EcoManhole Systems Ltd.

16.8. EcoSense IoT Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

16.9. Fuji Tecom Inc.

16.10. GE Digital LLC

16.11. Goldenet Technology Co., Ltd.

16.12. HEDA Technology Co., Ltd.

16.13. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

16.14. Hugslock Technology Co., Ltd.

16.15. InfraTrack Systems Inc.

16.16. Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas S.L.

16.17. Mutelcor Inc.

16.18. Shanghai Sangbay Sensor Technology Co., Ltd.

16.19. SmartCover Systems Inc.

16.20. UrbanSense Solutions Inc.

17. Key Experts

LIST OF FIGURES [21]

LIST OF TABLES [350]



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