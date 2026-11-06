Global Compression Therapy Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Home Healthcare And Technology Adoption Drive Growth Toward USD 5.9 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Compression Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology, End-use, Distribution Channel, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global compression therapy market was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 4.6 billion in 2026 to USD 5.9 billion by 2033. The market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 3.5% from 2026 to 2033. North America accounted for the largest global revenue share of 42.1% in 2025, supported by established healthcare infrastructure, high treatment adoption, and the growing burden of venous disorders.

Compression therapy market growth is being driven by the rising prevalence of venous and lymphatic conditions, including deep vein thrombosis (DVT), varicose veins, lymphedema, and chronic venous insufficiency. Increasing rates of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease are also expanding the population at risk of circulation-related complications and associated swelling.

Demographic changes are expected to further strengthen market demand. The rapidly aging global population is more susceptible to circulatory disorders, mobility limitations, and chronic health conditions that may require long-term management. At the same time, rising surgical volumes are increasing the use of compression therapy in post-operative care, while sports-related injuries are supporting adoption across rehabilitation and recovery settings.

The growing incidence of deep vein thrombosis is a key factor influencing demand for compression stockings and pneumatic compression devices. Sedentary lifestyles, higher obesity rates, population aging, prolonged immobility, and the increasing number of surgical procedures are contributing to the expanding clinical burden. Compression products are widely incorporated into prevention and management protocols to support circulation and reduce the risk of post-thrombotic complications.

According to 2025 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), venous thromboembolism (VTE) affects up to 900,000 people in the U.S. each year. This substantial disease burden highlights the ongoing need for effective prevention, treatment, and patient management solutions across hospitals, specialty clinics, physician's offices, nursing homes, and home healthcare environments.

Product innovation and the growing shift toward home-based care are also shaping compression therapy market trends. Convenient wearable products, improved materials, enhanced patient comfort, and portable pneumatic systems are supporting broader adoption. Distribution through institutional and retail channels gives healthcare providers and patients access to products suitable for clinical treatment, rehabilitation, and ongoing care.

Market Segmentation

The report forecasts global, regional, and country-level revenue growth and analyzes the latest industry trends across market sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The compression therapy market is segmented by technology, end-use, distribution channel, and region.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million/Billion, 2021-2033)



Static Compression Therapy Dynamic Compression Therapy

Static compression therapy remains an important component of long-term condition management, while dynamic compression therapy continues to gain attention across clinical, post-operative, and rehabilitation applications.

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million/Billion, 2021-2033)



Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Home Healthcare

Physician's Office

Nursing Homes Others

Hospitals and specialty clinics represent major treatment settings, while home healthcare is positioned for continued expansion as healthcare systems emphasize outpatient treatment, remote care, and long-term disease management.

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million/Billion, 2021-2033)



Institutional Sales Retail Sales

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million/Billion, 2021-2033)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America is expected to remain a significant compression therapy market due to strong clinical awareness and high healthcare expenditure. Europe also represents an established market, while Asia Pacific offers growth opportunities linked to population aging, expanding healthcare access, and increasing awareness of venous and lymphatic disorder management. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are anticipated to benefit from gradual improvements in healthcare infrastructure and access to compression therapy products.

Companies Featured



Essity Aktiebolag (publ).

Cardinal Health

Julius Zorn GmbH

Hartmann AG

Medi GmbH & Co.

SIGVARIS

ArjoHuntleigh

3M (Solventum)

Spectrum Healthcare

Bio Compression Systems, Inc.

Stryker

Gottfried Medical

Tactile Medical

URGO MEDICAL

Medline Industries, LP.

Smith+Nephew

Molnlycke Health Care AB

L&R Group

AIROS Medical, Inc.

Lympha Press

L WELL MEDTECH SOLUTIONS SDN. BHD.

Ofa Bamberg GmbH Zimmer Biomet

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