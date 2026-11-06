Screw Chillers - Global Strategic Business Report 2026: Capitalize On The $3.7 Billion 2032 Market - Benchmark Carrier, Johnson Controls, Haier Group, Trane And LG Electronics

Global Screw Chillers Market to Reach US$3.7 Billion by 2032

The global screw chillers market was valued at US$2.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$3.7 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% between 2025 and 2032. Market growth is supported by rising demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems, expanding data center capacity, industrial modernization, and stricter environmental and energy-performance requirements.

Global Screw Chillers Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Screw chillers provide high-capacity, continuous cooling across commercial and industrial environments. Available in water-cooled and air-cooled configurations, these systems are used in manufacturing plants, pharmaceutical facilities, food and beverage operations, data centers, hospitals, hotels, shopping centers, office complexes, and district cooling networks.

Product innovation is increasingly centered on energy efficiency, refrigerant sustainability, intelligent controls, and predictive maintenance. Variable-speed drives enable compressors to respond to changing cooling loads, reducing unnecessary power consumption and supporting lower operating costs. Manufacturers are also adopting refrigerants with lower global warming potential to meet evolving environmental regulations and corporate sustainability objectives.

Advanced monitoring platforms and remote-control capabilities are improving system visibility and lifecycle management. These technologies help operators optimize chiller performance, identify maintenance requirements, limit unplanned downtime, and maintain precise temperature control. Continued advances in compressor engineering, machining accuracy, system integration, and controls are expected to strengthen reliability and operating efficiency.

Key Screw Chiller Applications

Industrial applications remain central to market demand. Plastics, chemicals, petrochemicals, rubber, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage producers require stable process temperatures to protect product quality, production consistency, and equipment performance. In plastics manufacturing, screw chillers support mold and machinery cooling, while pharmaceutical and food processing facilities depend on accurate thermal management throughout production and storage.

Data centers represent an important growth opportunity for the screw chillers market. The continued expansion of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, e-commerce, big data, and connected technologies is increasing the need for scalable cooling infrastructure. High-density computing environments generate substantial heat and require reliable cooling to prevent equipment failure and service disruption. Screw chillers are well suited to these facilities because they can manage large and variable cooling loads.

Commercial buildings and district cooling systems also contribute to demand. Hospitals, hotels, shopping malls, office buildings, and mixed-use developments require efficient centralized air-conditioning systems capable of responding to fluctuating occupancy and climate conditions. District cooling projects are gaining importance in densely populated urban areas and warm-weather markets, supporting additional opportunities for large-capacity chiller installations.

Market Outlook

Energy efficiency remains one of the most influential purchasing criteria in the global screw chillers market. Rising electricity costs and decarbonization goals are encouraging businesses to replace older HVAC equipment with systems offering improved part-load performance, smart controls, and lower-emission refrigerants. Regulatory pressure is also accelerating investment in cooling technologies that support energy and environmental compliance.

Industrial expansion and infrastructure investment across emerging markets are expected to reinforce long-term demand. At the same time, modernization projects in developed economies will create opportunities for replacement systems, retrofits, digital monitoring platforms, and maintenance services.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the global screw chillers market by value in US dollars, covering major applications and geographic markets.



Applications: Plastics, food and beverage, chemicals and petrochemicals, rubber, and other applications.

Regions: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

European markets: France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, and the rest of Europe.

Asia-Pacific markets: Australia, India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Additional country coverage: Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Key Market Insights



The plastics segment is projected to reach US$1.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.9%.

The food and beverage segment is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% during the analysis period.

The U.S. screw chillers market was valued at US$789.8 million in 2025.

China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%, reaching US$740.3 million by 2032. Japan, Canada, Germany, and the broader Asia-Pacific region are also assessed for emerging demand and competitive trends.

Companies Featured



Carrier

Dunham Bush

EUROKLIMAT S.P.A.

Haier Group

Johnson Controls

LG Electronics

McQuay Air-conditioning Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Hydronics & IT Cooling Systems S.p.A.

Robert Bosch GmbH Trane

Domain Expert Insights

The analysis incorporates perspectives from industry, enterprise, and academic experts to provide context beyond conventional secondary research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, company disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other validated intelligence sources.

These insights are synthesized to identify the strategic direction of the screw chillers market, the forces influencing investment, and the developments most likely to affect future competition. Company intelligence extends beyond market-level analysis to examine the participants shaping product innovation, regional expansion, sustainability initiatives, and customer adoption.

Market share is assessed where it provides meaningful competitive insight. Because supplier positions can differ significantly by geography and application, the report evaluates major regional markets according to their individual structures and dynamics rather than relying exclusively on a single global market share measure.

Report Benefits



Independent annual sales analysis and market forecasts from 2025 through 2032.

Detailed evaluation of major applications, countries, and regional markets.

Competitive intelligence covering prominent screw chiller manufacturers.

Analysis of energy efficiency, smart controls, sustainable refrigerants, and digital maintenance trends.

Actionable insights supporting strategic planning, investment assessment, and revenue opportunity identification. Complimentary report updates for one year.

The report addresses how the global screw chillers market is expected to evolve through 2032, which applications and regions offer the strongest growth prospects, how environmental and energy regulations influence purchasing decisions, and which companies are positioned to shape the competitive landscape.

Key Attributes

