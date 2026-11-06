Stockfi Announces Phased Launch Of U.S. Stock Tokenization Platform On BSC, Bridging Traditional Equities With The Meme Ecosystem

Start with one stock. Connect two capital worlds.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StockFi today announced the phased launch of its U.S. stock tokenization platform built on the BNB Smart Chain (BSC), beginning this month with its global community node program and MEMECOIN burn mechanism, with the inaugural stock token offering and dual-direction staking planned for Q1 2027. By connecting tokenized stocks with the on-chain meme ecosystem, StockFi aims to unlock new avenues for asset issuance, on-chain circulation, and product applications designed for global users.

StockFi's approach connects the underlying value of equities, the utility of on-chain products and the reach of communities. Starting with its first stock offering, the platform plans to progressively develop asset onboarding, token issuance, trading environments and user access, giving equities broader reach and utility once they enter the on-chain market.

“Start with one stock. Connect two capital worlds.” This brand statement reflects StockFi's understanding of asset tokenization: begin with a specific asset, connect markets through products, and support ecosystem development through sustained use.

Building New Market Connections for Digital Assets

Equities connect business operations with capital markets, reflecting investors' assessments of industry development, commercial innovation and long-term value. On-chain networks offer a new digital environment in which assets can connect with users and products across regions through wallets, trading protocols and application interfaces.

When equities enter the on-chain market as tokens, the change extends beyond how assets are represented. It also affects how they are discovered, how they circulate, and how they connect with other digital assets and applications.

StockFi will focus its development on these areas.

Within the platform's roadmap, equities and on-chain products require clearly defined structural connections. Products and users need convenient access points, while assets entering the market require appropriate liquidity and application support. Bringing these elements together is essential to delivering a complete asset tokenization experience.

Through ongoing product development, StockFi aims to combine the market familiarity of traditional equities with the open connectivity of the on-chain ecosystem, creating new opportunities for collaboration among asset issuers, ecosystem partners and eligible users.

Three Asset Roles Within One Ecosystem Framework

StockFi's product framework encompasses real stocks, stock tokens and MEME tokens. Each serves a distinct role in connecting assets with communities.

Real stocks form the underlying asset foundation, connecting company operations with traditional capital markets. Stock tokens provide the corresponding on-chain representation, serving as a product vehicle for trading, asset information and future applications. MEME tokens connect community culture, content distribution and user participation, helping the platform broaden its market reach.

This structure allows StockFi to develop both the asset and user sides of the platform.

On the asset side, key questions include where products originate, how they are issued and what rights holders receive. On the user side, participants need to understand a product's purpose, find an access point and build familiarity through actual use. StockFi plans to bring these two sides closer together through an integrated platform experience.

The asset characteristics, uses and holder rights of stock tokens and MEME tokens will be explained separately. Their connections will take shape through trading environments, product integration and community participation, providing complementary foundations for platform development.

Connecting the Meme Ecosystem to Broaden the Reach of Stock Tokens

Communities are an important part of on-chain markets. Content, discussion and creative work built around shared themes help projects reach across regions and languages to establish distinctive brand cultures.

StockFi views the meme ecosystem as an important gateway to users and aims to bring community reach into the stock token experience.

Under its development plans, StockFi will select eligible projects from a pool of candidate MEME projects, work toward establishing trading pairs with stock tokens, and provide educational content and product introductions around specific assets. This approach can introduce community users to stock tokens while helping stock tokens attract broader attention and potential demand.

These connections require ongoing support from both content and products. After discovering an asset theme, users should be able to learn more about its background, structure and purpose. Once they access the product, they should also find clear information and operating instructions.

StockFi will therefore develop its community alongside its products. Through accurate asset introductions, accessible educational content and ongoing ecosystem engagement, the platform aims to turn brand awareness into product understanding and establish a foundation for long-term use.

Supporting Assets Through Products, Expanding Utility Through Applications

StockFi sees asset issuance as the starting point of its platform services, with subsequent circulation and applications remaining central to its ongoing development.

For stock tokens, the platform plans to progressively connect asset arrangements, issuance services, on-chain trading and DApp access. These capabilities will be introduced in stages according to product delivery and partnership progress, creating a continuous path from asset information to practical use.

At the asset onboarding stage, the platform plans to work with relevant service providers on stock sourcing, custody and issuance structures, while clearly defining product information and holder rights.

For on-chain circulation, StockFi plans to develop stock token trading environments and connect wallets and liquidity services, providing product support for assets entering the on-chain market.

For the user experience, the platform will integrate asset displays, project materials and feature access through its DApp, helping users learn about assets, review information and access available services within a single product environment.

Together, these elements define StockFi's product direction: make assets identifiable, information understandable and services usable. As its capabilities develop, the platform will further explore how stock tokens can be used across different on-chain applications.

Building an Open, Collaborative StockFi Ecosystem

Bringing equities into the on-chain market requires expertise from multiple fields. Asset services, technical development, wallet integration, liquidity and user education each play an essential role along the product journey.

StockFi will expand ecosystem partnerships around specific product needs, enabling partners to collaborate within clearly defined service scopes and delivery requirements.

For asset and issuance service partners, priorities will include asset selection, asset arrangements, custody, issuance and ongoing disclosure, establishing a clear product foundation for stock tokens.

For technology, wallet and liquidity partners, the platform will explore asset displays, trading access and application integrations to progressively improve how stock tokens are accessed and used.

For media and community partners, StockFi will provide consistent brand introductions, project materials and educational content, helping more users understand stock tokenization and the platform's direction through ongoing communication.

StockFi aims to build an ecosystem in which every partnership serves a specific product need and every asset onboarded receives appropriate application support. As its network of partners and product use cases grows, the platform will progressively expand its ability to connect assets with users.

Starting With the First Stock, Building Toward a Scalable Platform

StockFi plans to begin with its first stock offering, connecting assets, issuance, circulation and user access, then refining the product journey based on actual operation.

The first offering will establish a reusable foundation for future development. Practical questions-how asset information is presented, how stock tokens enter trading environments, and how users understand and use products-will inform the platform's subsequent expansion.

Building on this foundation, StockFi will consider product delivery, market demand and partnership progress as it explores onboarding additional stock tokens and eligible MEME projects, broadening its asset coverage and application range.

The platform's long-term goal is to establish lasting connections among asset supply, product use and community participation: more products give users greater choice, more use cases support asset demand, and broader community reach contributes to ecosystem development.

Starting with one stock, StockFi aims to establish a product pathway into the on-chain market, creating a new connection between traditional equities and the global on-chain ecosystem.

Start with one stock. Connect two capital worlds.

About StockFi

StockFi is a U.S. stock tokenization platform built on BSC, connecting stock tokens with the meme ecosystem. The platform is developing stock token issuance, on-chain trading and applications. Through product services, community education and ecosystem partnerships, StockFi explores lasting connections between traditional equities and on-chain users worldwide, working toward a growth ecosystem in which assets, applications and communities develop together.

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