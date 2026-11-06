Bladder Scanners - Global Strategic Business Report 2026: Capture The $47.9M Market Expansion By 2032 Benchmark Becton Dickinson, Butterfly Network, GE Healthcare, FUJIFILM, And Echonous

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Bladder Scanners - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bladder scanners market was valued at US$131.2 million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$179.1 million by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. Market growth is supported by the rising prevalence of urological disorders, an aging global population, heightened infection-control priorities, and increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostic technologies across hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities, and home healthcare settings.

Bladder Scanner Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Bladder scanners have become increasingly important in urinary retention assessment, post-operative bladder management, urinary incontinence care, and broader urological diagnostics. Their use can reduce unnecessary catheterization, support timely clinical decisions, and help lower the incidence of catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTIs). These benefits align with healthcare providers' efforts to improve patient safety, enhance operational efficiency, and control treatment costs.

Demographic trends are also strengthening demand. Older adults face a higher prevalence of urinary dysfunction, while chronic conditions such as diabetes and multiple sclerosis can contribute to bladder complications. As elderly populations increase across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, healthcare systems are expected to expand their use of bladder volume assessment technologies in acute, outpatient, and long-term care environments.

Patient and provider preferences are shifting toward rapid, non-invasive diagnostic procedures that improve comfort without compromising clinical accuracy. Bladder scanners support these objectives by enabling clinicians to assess bladder volume while avoiding invasive procedures when catheterization is not clinically necessary. Demand is also emerging in home healthcare and remote patient monitoring, where portable systems can support ongoing management and reduce avoidable facility visits.

Technology Innovation Expands Clinical Utility

Advances in ultrasound imaging, three-dimensional visualization, real-time volume measurement, and automatic bladder detection are improving scanner accuracy and usability. Automated detection algorithms can help reduce operator-dependent variability, particularly when evaluating elderly patients, people with obesity, or individuals presenting with complex clinical conditions.

Wireless and Bluetooth-enabled bladder scanners can transmit results to electronic health record systems, improving data availability and reducing administrative effort. Portable, handheld, and battery-powered products are also broadening adoption in emergency departments, nursing homes, outpatient clinics, home care, and resource-constrained locations.

Artificial intelligence is expected to further enhance image quality, measurement consistency, abnormality detection, and clinical decision support. Together, these developments are making bladder scanning systems more accessible and effective across a wider range of care settings.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Portable bladder scanners: This segment is forecast to reach US$71.4 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%.

Benchtop bladder scanners: The segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% during the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. bladder scanners market was valued at US$35.8 million in 2025.

China: China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.8%, reaching US$37.4 million by 2032. Additional growth markets: The report evaluates developments across Canada, Japan, Germany, the broader Asia-Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the global bladder scanners market by value in US$ million. Product coverage includes portable scanners, benchtop scanners, and handheld scanners. End-use analysis covers hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare environments.

Geographic coverage includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and additional markets across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Strategic Insights Provided



Annual market data and bladder scanner forecasts from 2025 through 2032.

Analysis of market trends, demand drivers, restraints, and emerging opportunities.

Evaluation of product and end-use segments with high growth potential.

Regional analysis of established and developing bladder scanner markets.

Competitive intelligence covering market participants and geographic presence.

Actionable insights to support investment, product development, market entry, and expansion decisions. Complimentary report updates for one year.

Companies Featured in the Bladder Scanners Market Report



AvantSonic Technology Co., Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Butterfly Network, Inc.

EchoNous, Inc.

FUJIFILM Corporation

GE Healthcare

Infinium Medical, Inc.

Interson Corp.

Laborie Medical Technologies, Corp. Mcube Technology Co., Ltd.

Domain Expert Insights

The analysis incorporates perspectives from industry specialists, enterprise leaders, and academic experts to add strategic context beyond conventional published research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, institutional publications, annual reports, blogs, and validated company disclosures.

These inputs are synthesized to identify the direction of the bladder scanners market, the forces influencing adoption, and the developments most likely to affect competitive strategy. The report also provides company-level intelligence and examines market share where regional competitive structures make such analysis strategically relevant.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global bladder scanners market evolve through 2032?

Which clinical, demographic, and technological factors are driving demand?

Which product and end-use segments offer the strongest growth opportunities?

How will regional market dynamics and competitive positions change? Which companies are influencing innovation and market development?

Key Attributes

