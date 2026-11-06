Harmony Painting Highlights Cabinet Painting For Denver Holiday Hosts

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Kitchen cabinet painting offers an alternative to a full remodel as homeowners prepare gathering spaces for holiday guests.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Harmony Painting is sharing holiday home-update priorities for Denver-area homeowners, with kitchen cabinet painting as a central consideration. As households prepare for Thanksgiving, year-end celebrations and overnight guests, the company recommends evaluating whether a cabinet refresh can update a frequently used gathering space without expanding the project into a full kitchen remodel.The kitchen often serves as a gathering point during meals and celebrations. Harmony Painting says changing cabinet color can shift the room's overall tone and feel while retaining the existing layout. For homeowners satisfied with their kitchen's function, painting suitable existing cabinets can offer a lower-cost alternative to full cabinet replacement or a broader renovation. Costs depend on cabinet condition, preparation needs and project scope; painting does not address structural damage or an unsuitable layout.Before selecting a finish, the company recommends assessing cabinet doors, drawer fronts and frames for wear and coating suitability. Its cabinet-painting process includes cleaning, sanding, priming and finishing, with doors removed and hardware protected. These preparation steps should be included in the project plan rather than treating cabinet work as a last-minute coat of paint before guests arrive.The guidance comes amid seasonal interest in home updates. Thumbtack's September 2026 fall and winter trends report found that one in five homeowners were budgeting $250–$499 specifically for holiday decorating or preparing to host. That is a general preparation budget, not a professional cabinet-painting price. The report also found that interior-painting requests on its platform rose more than 30% year over year, comparing August 9–September 9 in 2025 and 2026. Its survey covered 1,010 adult homeowners on September 7–8, 2026; the findings are national, not Denver-specific.For cabinet color selection, Harmony Painting recommends considering countertops, backsplashes, flooring and nearby wall colors together. Thumbtack's report describes interest in richer earth tones, including browns, terracotta and moss greens. The company recommends reviewing samples under the kitchen's daytime and evening lighting and choosing a palette that works after seasonal decorations are removed.Beyond the kitchen, entryways, dining rooms, living rooms and guest bedrooms may warrant attention depending on where visitors will gather or stay. Harmony Painting recommends identifying visible wall scuffs, worn trim and patching, then discussing whether touch-ups or full repainting are appropriate. A defined scope can keep a holiday refresh focused on the areas that matter most to the household.Scheduling should account for surface preparation, product-specific drying and curing requirements, reassembly and cleanup. For kitchen projects, homeowners should confirm how cabinet contents, countertops and food-preparation areas will be protected, what access will be limited and when normal use can resume. Harmony Painting recommends agreeing on those details before setting an event-related completion date.The company's holiday guidance emphasizes refreshing existing spaces for both entertaining and everyday use, with cabinet painting as an option for homeowners seeking a kitchen color change rather than a comprehensive renovation.About Harmony PaintingHarmony Painting is a Denver-based residential and commercial painting company serving the Denver metro area. Its services include kitchen and bathroom cabinet painting and refinishing, interior and exterior painting, drywall repair and related work. Learn more at Harmony Painting.

Spencer Melfi, Founder & CEO

Harmony Painting

+1 720-450-2907

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Harmony Painting Highlights Cabinet Painting for Denver Holiday Hosts News Provided By MSW Interactive Designs November 06, 2026, 15:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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