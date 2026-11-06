The Ballers Bank Named 2025 Tiktok Shop Collectibles & Pre-Owned Seller Of The Year, Hits $34M Revenue

The Ballers Bank co-founder Josh Klinger with the 2025 TikTok Shop Collectibles & Pre-Owned Seller of the Year award.

NBA players Brandon Miller and Grant Williams open boxes during a live break at The Ballers Bank studio.

The Ballers Bank co-founder Andres Moreno accepts the Collectibles & Pre-Owned Seller of the Year award on stage at TikTok Shop's awards ceremony.

Las Vegas & San Jose live card-breaking company streams 100+ hours a day across seven channels and three studios; on pace for $60 million in 2026.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Ballers Bank, a sports card and collectibles entertainment company that opens packs and hosts live breaks on TikTok Shop, StockX and Whatnot for more than 100 combined hours a day, It has been named 2025 TikTok Shop Collectibles & Pre-Owned Seller of the Year. The recognition comes as the company reports $34 million in revenue for 2025 and is on pace for $60 million in 2026.The Ballers Bank operates seven TikTok Shop channels, including, The Ballers Bank, Slab House, Ballers Bank TCG, Mint Breaks, Baller Singles, Cardwow and the Spanish-language Ballers Bank Fuego, from studios in Las Vegas, San Jose and London. More than 20 hosts stream over 100 combined hours a day, covering basketball, football, baseball, soccer, Pokémon, Disney, Marvel and other trading card categories. Collectors buy a spot in a break or a personal box and watch their cards get pulled on camera in real time."Live commerce isn't a channel for us, it's the whole business," said Josh Klinger, co-founder of The Ballers Bank. "We built the company TikTok-native from day one, and we've invested in the operations behind the stream - automated sorting and shipping, our own label printing, in-house grading, automated inventory, eBay auto-bidding, AI vision for shipping, finance reconciliation, and sales and leaderboard tracking - so we can scale where a single breaker with a phone can't. We've built a repeatable engine."Key figures:.70,000+ customers and 600,000+ packages shipped.7,500,000+ TikTok followers across channels.70% repeat-customer rate and a 4.9-star average rating.40,000+ cards graded through the company's in-house PSA, BGS and SGC submission service.43+ employees and 21+ active hosts across three studiosThe company also sells sealed boxes, single cards, memorabilia and supplies at theballersbank, and recently hosted NBA players Brandon Miller and Grant Williams for a live break in its studio.About The Ballers BankThe Ballers Bank is a sports card and collectibles entertainment company and the 2025 TikTok Shop Collectibles & Pre-Owned Seller of the Year. From studios in Las Vegas, San Jose and London, the company streams live card breaks across seven channels for more than 100 combined hours a day, and sells sealed boxes, single cards, memorabilia and supplies at theballersbank. The Ballers Bank also operates an in-house grading service and has shipped more than 600,000 packages to collectors worldwide. Follow along at tiktok/@theballersbank.

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The Ballers Bank Named 2025 TikTok Shop Collectibles & Pre-Owned Seller of the Year, Hits $34M Revenue News Provided By The Ballers Bank November 06, 2026, 15:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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