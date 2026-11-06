MPS Pest Solutions Urges Sydney Homeowners To Act On Early Signs Of Pests As Warmer Weather Arrives

MPS Pest Solutions says that ignoring pest infestations, particularly termites, can lead to safety issues and put a property's structural integrity at risk.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MPS Pest Solutions is encouraging more homeowners in the city to watch for the early signs of pest infestation. The company, which offers commercial and residential pest control in Sydney, argues that visible damage is usually only the tip of the iceberg. Pests often cause significantly more unseen or hidden damage that can be serious enough to affect the structure of a property.

The renewed advice comes as warmer weather arrives in Sydney and southeastern Australia. During this time of year, pest problems can deteriorate and sometimes go unnoticed for weeks and months. A few rats under the floorboards or cockroaches in the kitchen may not seem like a problem at first, but can become devastating over time if left unchecked.

MPS Pest Solutions' Mohammad Al Musawi said the following:

“We see a lot of homeowners ignoring ant trails near food in their pantry or rodent droppings in their kitchen cupboards. We strongly advise anyone in these situations to take action quickly by contacting their local pest control company. Dealing with problems early is more humane and protects property values while improving safety.”

According to MPS Pest Solutions, termites need particular attention. These insects can eat through structural wood beams quickly and potentially render homes unsafe or cause parts of them to collapse. Telltale signs of termite infestation include hollow-sounding timber and/or bubbling paint on surfaces.

MPS Pest Solutions can apply various forms of treatment and other interventions to eliminate termites in properties before they cause more damage. Critically, though, the company deals with where termites come from, including blocking up cracks and gaps around doors, holes elsewhere, and holes in roof spaces. Once the entry point is found, this significantly reduces the risk of termites becoming re-established in the following months and years.

“Homeowners can further reduce their risk by cutting down on clutter in their properties and storing food properly in sealed plastic containers. We also recommend they arrange regular inspections with us to check rafters and roofing materials before termites become established,” said Al Musawi.

For more information about MPS Pest Solutions use the contact details below:



Mohammad Al Musawi

MPS Pest Solutions

+61404226622 ext.

email us here

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MPS Pest Solutions Urges Sydney Homeowners to Act on Early Signs of Pests as Warmer Weather Arrives News Provided By Local World Media Wire November 06, 2026, 15:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Environment



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