Blinds N Co Reports More Sydney Homeowners Turning To Custom Blinds For Privacy And Light Control

Sydney-based window furnishing company Blinds n Co says homeowners want blinds that maintain natural interior light levels while shielding against prying eyes.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Blinds n Co is today reporting that more Sydney homeowners are turning to custom blinds to enjoy better privacy and comfort in their homes. The company, which makes custom blinds for households across Sydney, measures each blind it creates to optimise privacy while still allowing homeowners to adjust natural light levels in their interiors.

For Blinds n Co, privacy is the main concern. It provides blinds, curtains, and other window coverings to reduce the ability of passersby in the street or neighbours to see into home interiors.

Its Zebra blinds have alternating sheer and opaque sections that are adjustable throughout the day, while its Venetian blinds have horizontal slats that can also optimise privacy and light levels.

For its roller blinds, it offers several options, including light-filtering fabrics that optimise natural daylight while also providing daytime privacy.

Noor Istiphan from Blinds n Co said the following:

“Our customers are always telling us they want more privacy and personalisation from their window furnishings, so that's what our collection provides. We offer various solutions that control light levels while also shielding homeowners from prying eyes, whether from their neighbours or passersby on the street outside.”

The timing for increased demand for blinds that improve privacy and light control reflects the season. Daylight savings is now underway in New South Wales, and summer is approaching rapidly. Sydney homes are facing longer evenings with stronger sun, and many properties are close to neighbors or next to busy streets. This forces them to choose between closing blinds for privacy and opening them for natural light.

In general, bedrooms require more light control, whereas living areas can benefit from translucent coverings that allow light to be adjusted throughout the day.

For more information about Blinds n Co use the contact details below:



Noor Istiphan

Blinds n Co

+61 1300 099 117

email us here

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Blinds n Co Reports More Sydney Homeowners Turning to Custom Blinds for Privacy and Light Control News Provided By Local World Media Wire November 06, 2026, 15:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Furniture & Woodworking Industry



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