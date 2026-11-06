Smartsites Named Rising Partner Of The Year At The 2026 Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards In North America

- Michael Melen, Co-Founder of SmartSitesPARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SmartSites, a digital marketing agency in New Jersey, today announced that Microsoft Advertising has named it Rising Partner of the Year in North America at the 2026 Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards. The award was announced in person at the Partner Awards event on October 29, 2026.The win follows SmartSites' recognition as a finalist for Microsoft Advertising's Channel Partner of the Year award in 2024. This year's Rising Partner of the Year award confirms the agency's growing role as a Microsoft Advertising partner for businesses across North America.The Rising Partner of the Year award recognizes a Select tier partner that has achieved sustained business growth with Microsoft Advertising, judged on measurable results in revenue expansion, feature adoption, and client onboarding and retention.SmartSites manages Microsoft Advertising campaigns as part of its PPC services. Learn more about its Microsoft Advertising management services. For Microsoft's full list of winners, see the 2026 Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards: North America winners announced."Being named Rising Partner of the Year by Microsoft Advertising is a milestone for our team and for the clients who trust us with their Microsoft Advertising campaigns," said Michael Melen, co-founder of SmartSites. "We are grateful to Microsoft Advertising for the recognition and proud of the work our team does every day."About SmartSitesSmartSites is a digital marketing agency founded in 2011 by brothers Alex and Michael Melen. It provides SEO, PPC, email marketing, social media, influencer marketing and web design services, and has earned more than 1,000 five-star reviews. The agency has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies for ten consecutive years. Learn more at .

Sam Chadson Ng

SmartSites

+1 201-870-6000

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SmartSites Named Rising Partner of the Year at the 2026 Microsoft Advertising Partner Awards in North America News Provided By SmartSites November 06, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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