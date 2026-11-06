The Blood And Blood Components Market Is Projected To Grow Rapidly At A 5% CAGR Through 2030

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Blood and Blood Components

The Business Research Company's Blood Components Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The blood and blood components market is an essential segment within healthcare, playing a vital role in treating various medical conditions. With advancements in technologies and rising healthcare needs, this market has experienced considerable growth and is positioned for continued expansion. Below, we explore the market's size, key drivers, regional outlook, and evolving trends that are shaping its future.

Current Size and Projected Growth of the Blood and Blood Components Market

The blood and blood components market has seen significant growth over recent years. It is anticipated to increase from $43 billion in 2025 to $45.38 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. This expansion during the historic period has been driven by rising cases of chronic blood disorders, the broadening scope of trauma and emergency care, wider acceptance of component therapy, advances in blood separation technologies, and the growth of hospital transfusion services.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain its steady upward trajectory. By 2030, it is projected to reach $55.16 billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.0%. Factors supporting this forecast include increasing demand for personalized transfusion therapies, higher investments in advanced blood storage solutions, the growing scope of oncology and hematology treatments, increased use of pathogen reduction technologies, and a stronger focus on reducing blood wastage. Emerging trends during this period include a rise in component-specific transfusions, automated separation techniques, expanded use of platelet and plasma therapies, and enhanced inventory management strategies.

Understanding Blood and Blood Components in Medical Treatment

Blood and its components-such as red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, and plasma-are separated and used individually for various clinical applications. These components are essential in managing conditions like anemia, clotting disorders, and immune system deficiencies. Transfusions are tailored to a patient's specific medical needs, allowing for more targeted and effective treatment, thereby improving recovery outcomes.

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Key Factors Supporting Growth in the Blood and Blood Components Market

The increasing occurrence of bleeding disorders stands as a major growth driver for this market. Conditions like hemophilia involve impaired blood clotting, which leads to excessive or prolonged bleeding, sometimes even after minor injuries or without apparent cause. Blood components are critical for these patients, providing necessary elements such as red blood cells, platelets, and clotting factors to restore proper clotting functions and enhance overall health.

For example, in July 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that hemophilia A affects about one in every 5,000 male births in the United States, with roughly 400 newborns diagnosed annually. Currently, the number of males living with hemophilia in the US is estimated between 30,000 and 33,000. This prevalence underscores the growing need for blood and blood components in treatment, which in turn drives market expansion.

Regional Growth Outlook for the Blood and Blood Components Market

In 2025, North America held the largest market share for blood and blood components, reflecting the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure and high demand for transfusion services. Western Europe ranked as the second largest market. The report also considers key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective. Among these, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth due to increasing healthcare investments and rising prevalence of blood-related disorders.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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The Blood and Blood Components Market is Projected to Grow Rapidly at a 5% CAGR Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 06, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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