The Blockchain Technology In Healthcare Market Is Projected To Expand At A CAGR Of 45.9%, Reaching A Value Of $37.49

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Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market

The Business Research Company's Blockchain Technology Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The healthcare industry is increasingly turning to blockchain technology as a secure and efficient way to manage sensitive medical data. This innovation is reshaping how patient information is stored, shared, and protected, creating new opportunities for healthcare providers and patients alike. Let's explore the current market size, key drivers, regional trends, and future outlook of blockchain technology in healthcare.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for Blockchain Technology in Healthcare

The blockchain technology in healthcare market has witnessed remarkable growth recently, with its value projected to rise from $5.66 billion in 2025 to $8.28 billion in 2026, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.3%. This surge during the historic period is mainly due to the growing incidents of healthcare data breaches, increased digitization of medical records, the rising complexity of sharing healthcare data, early-stage blockchain pilot projects in the sector, and heightened regulatory focus on data security.

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Looking ahead, the market is set to expand dramatically, reaching $37.49 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 45.9%. This anticipated growth is supported by the development of interoperable healthcare ecosystems, adoption of patient-centered data ownership models, deeper integration of blockchain with AI and the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), and a stronger demand to reduce fraud in healthcare billing. Additionally, the rise of blockchain-as-a-service platforms within healthcare is contributing to this upward momentum. Key trends expected to shape the future include wider use of decentralized patient data management systems, smart contracts for claims and billing processes, blockchain-enabled supply chain traceability, secure platforms for health information exchange, and an increased emphasis on transparency and auditability of data.

Understanding Blockchain Technology's Role in Healthcare

Blockchain technology in healthcare involves a decentralized, tamper-resistant digital ledger system designed to securely handle, share, and exchange medical and patient data among various stakeholders. This technology empowers patients by giving them greater control over their health information, allowing them to determine who can access their data while maintaining clear and verifiable records of data usage.

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Factors Fueling Growth in Blockchain Technology Adoption

One of the most significant drivers for the blockchain technology in healthcare market is the rising number of healthcare data breaches. These breaches involve unauthorized access, exposure, or theft of sensitive patient data from healthcare systems, which can lead to privacy violations, identity theft, and regulatory fines. A key reason for the increase in breaches is the reliance on outdated security systems that lack modern encryption, timely software updates, and advanced threat detection, making them vulnerable to cyberattacks.

Blockchain technology offers a solution by providing decentralized architecture, enhanced encryption, and controlled access to sensitive patient information. This strengthens security, improves transparency, and builds trust among healthcare providers and patients. For example, in March 2025, the HIPAA Journal reported a record high of 168 million healthcare records exposed or stolen in 2023, compared to 51.9 million in 2022. This alarming trend is accelerating interest in blockchain solutions as a means to better protect patient data.

Regional Patterns in Blockchain Technology Adoption for Healthcare

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the blockchain technology in healthcare market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to see the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global developments and regional market dynamics.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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The Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 45.9%, reaching a value of $37.49 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 06, 2026, 15:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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