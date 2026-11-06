BJP Chief Nitin Nabin To Visit Chhattisgarh For Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Event On Nov 15

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, Nov 6 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin is set to visit Chhattisgarh on November 15 to participate in the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations in Dharamjaygarh of Raigarh district in Chhattisgarh.

The visit assumes political significance as it will be his first trip to the state since taking over as the BJP's national president.

Party sources said Nitin Navin will attend the programme at the invitation of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who is expected to join the event dedicated to the tribal community's contribution to the nation and its cultural heritage.

The programme is being organised to mark Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, observed every year on November 15 in honour of tribal freedom fighter and social reformer Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

The Union Cabinet declared November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in 2021 to commemorate the contributions and sacrifices of tribal freedom fighters and to promote awareness of tribal heritage.

Ahead of the BJP chief's arrival, the party's Chhattisgarh in-charge, Smriti Irani, will also visit the state. She is scheduled to arrive on November 11 and proceed directly to Dharamgarh to review preparations and interact with local party leaders.

BJP leaders view the consecutive visits of two senior national leaders as an indication of the party's growing emphasis on tribal outreach in the state. The programme is expected to focus on the legacy of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, whose birth anniversary falls on November 15.

Regarded as one of India's most revered tribal icons, Birsa Munda led the historic "Ulgulan" movement against British colonial rule and became a symbol of resistance against exploitation.

The Central Government has stated that the annual observance of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas aims to honour tribal freedom fighters and highlight the rich cultural traditions, values and heritage of tribal communities for younger generations.

Political observers believe the event will provide the BJP leadership an opportunity to strengthen its engagement with tribal communities in Chhattisgarh, a state where tribal voters play a decisive role in several regions.

The presence of both Nitin Navin and Smriti Irani is expected to add further prominence to the celebrations and reinforce the party's outreach efforts ahead of future electoral challenges.