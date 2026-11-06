The Government Of Lesotho Is Taking Into Account The Needs Of Poor And Vulnerable Communities By Distributing Food Parcels To Multitudes As A Measure To Mitigate Poverty And Hunger Amid Climate Change

Lesotho government department, The Disaster Management Authority, through the Disaster Management Team will distribute food parcels to six thousand vulnerable households within five Community Councils starting this Month.

Beneficiaries are drawn from five Community Councils of Ramoetsana, Makoabating, Lehlakaneng, and Metsi-Maholo and selected Electoral Divisions of Ts'anatalana Community Council Where Anticipatory Action Project of Improving Adaptive Capacity of Vulnerable and Food-Insecure Population in Lesotho 5Project is not implemented.

In an interview with the Disaster Manager Mr. Morakabi Ramohlanka said the activity is aimed at addressing the problem of food insecurity among vulnerable households as a result of climate change.

He highlighted that beneficiaries are the most vulnerable households selected with the assistance of involved Area Chiefs and the National Information System for Social Assistance programme (NISSA) from the Ministry of Gender, Youth and Social Development.

The Disaster Manager clarified that rice, beans, sorghum, wheat and maize bought from local farmers after harvesting season for this year will be presented to beneficiaries.

The initiative is expected to start at Ramoetsana Community Council and end at Ha Tauhahali within Ts'anatalana Community Council in Mafeteng district.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Lesotho.