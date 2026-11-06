Mexico B2B Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market Databook, Q2 2026 - 45+ KPI Forecasts To 2030 Nearshoring Drives 25.3% CAGR And US$6.43 Billion GMV By 2030

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mexico B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 45+ KPIs on B2B BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Retail Product Categories, Sales Channels, Company Size, Market Share - Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mexico's business-to-business Buy Now, Pay Later (B2B BNPL) payments market is expected to grow by 37.7% annually to reach US$1.97 billion in 2025, according to the report. Adoption is projected to maintain strong momentum, recording a compound annual growth rate of 25.3% between 2026 and 2030. Gross merchandise value is forecast to increase from US$1.97 billion in 2025 to US$6.43 billion by 2030.

Mexico is the second-largest B2B BNPL market in Latin America. Growth is supported by Servicio de Administracion Tributaria (SAT) e-invoice infrastructure, the SPEI instant payment network and nearshoring investment that is expanding SME supply chains around major manufacturing centers in Nuevo Leon, Jalisco and Queretaro.

Providers such as Konfio, Tribal and Mundi are developing B2B payment term products that use Comprobante Fiscal Digital por Internet (CFDI) e-invoice data for underwriting. This approach enables providers to assess businesses with consistent trading activity, including SMEs with limited conventional bank credit histories.

Nearshoring Drives High-Value B2B BNPL Demand

USMCA-led supply chain restructuring and US corporate investment in Mexican production facilities are creating demand for working capital among local manufacturers and suppliers. Many rapidly growing SME manufacturers require financing before they can establish the audited financial history typically requested by traditional lenders. B2B BNPL providers can instead evaluate recent revenue, purchase orders, invoices and transaction data.

Nearshoring supply chain finance is expected to become the highest-value growth segment in Mexico's B2B BNPL market over the next 2-4 years. Providers offering bilingual services, integration with corporate procurement platforms such as SAP Ariba and Coupa, and support for US supplier qualification processes will be well positioned to capture larger transactions.

Mundi is targeting export-oriented manufacturers through cross-border payment and financing products, including peso disbursement against US dollar receivables. Tribal has also expanded into construction supplies and industrial equipment procurement, complementing its presence in technology and professional services.

Retail Supply Chain Digitisation Expands Market Access

Mexico's fragmented retail sector presents another significant opportunity. More than one million small-format retailers purchase inventory from distributors, often through informal credit arrangements. As digital B2B wholesale platforms expand, transaction records and purchasing histories are creating new underwriting inputs for BNPL providers.

Konfio and Tribal are among the providers targeting small food retailers, corner stores and other independent merchants with payment terms for fast-moving consumer goods and wholesale inventory. Mobile transaction data and purchase history can support credit assessment across this segment. Growth is expected to accelerate in tier-two and tier-three cities, supported by frequent purchasing cycles and relatively predictable seasonal demand.

SPEI Supports Real-Time Supplier Settlement

Banco de Mexico's SPEI infrastructure gives B2B BNPL providers access to real-time interbank settlement. Konfio, Mundi and other market participants use the network to disburse supplier payments following buyer approval, reducing the delays associated with cheques and conventional bank transfers.

SPEI also lowers settlement costs and makes same-day supplier payment viable across a wide range of transaction values. As payment speed becomes an important competitive factor, SPEI-enabled settlement is expected to become a standard capability among established B2B BNPL providers in Mexico.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is intensifying between established SME lenders, corporate spend management companies, cross-border finance providers and payments businesses entering B2B credit. Key participants include:



Konfio: A major domestic SME lender with B2B BNPL capabilities, a broad customer base and established regulatory relationships.

Tribal: A corporate spend management and B2B payment terms provider offering integrated corporate card and financing products across Mexico and Latin America.

Mundi: A cross-border B2B payments and BNPL provider serving Mexican exporters and managing US dollar payment terms with peso settlement.

Credijusto (Listo!): An SME lender serving mid-market manufacturers and distributors with products supported by CFDI invoice data. Clip: A Mexican payments company leveraging its merchant relationships to expand from point-of-sale processing into B2B credit.

Konfio benefits from scale and access to expanded credit facilities from Goldman Sachs and Gramercy. Mundi holds a differentiated position in cross-border trade finance, while Clip's move into B2B credit adds pressure from the payments sector. US providers are also expected to increase their activity in Mexico as USMCA integration creates additional cross-border opportunities.

Regulatory Environment

Regulatory oversight is increasing as Mexico's B2B BNPL industry expands. The Comision Nacional Bancaria y de Valores (CNBV) has clarified fintech lending requirements under the Ley Fintech framework, including capital, credit reporting and customer protection obligations for providers operating through SOFIPO and SOFOM structures.

Banco de Mexico updated anti-money laundering and Know Your Customer guidelines for SPEI participants in 2024, requiring enhanced transaction monitoring and due diligence for business accounts above specified thresholds. Mexico's data protection authority, INAI, has also required financial service providers to explain the use of CFDI and bank account data in credit assessment through updated privacy notices.

SAT's expansion of mandatory CFDI e-invoicing to smaller businesses has increased the number of formally documented SMEs that may qualify for data-driven underwriting. Although regulatory development may raise compliance costs, clearer standards are expected to improve institutional confidence and support responsible market growth.

Market Outlook and Report Coverage

During the next 2-4 years, Mexico's B2B BNPL market is expected to expand beyond Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara as new manufacturing clusters emerge in secondary cities. Nearshoring, retail supply chain digitisation, real-time payments and e-invoice-based underwriting will remain central growth drivers. International competition may compress margins in horizontal SME lending, encouraging providers to develop specialised products for manufacturing, exports, logistics and sector-specific procurement.

The report provides data-driven analysis of Mexico's B2B BNPL market, including more than 45 key performance indicators. It evaluates gross merchandise value, transaction volume and average transaction value using historical data from 2021-2024 and forecasts from 2025-2030.

Coverage includes retail, manufacturing, transport and logistics, professional services, industrial applications, healthcare and other sectors. The retail analysis examines electronics and accessories, office supplies, cleaning products, fashion and apparel, beauty and personal care, pantry and food products, and other categories. The report also assesses online and point-of-sale channels, adoption by small, medium and large enterprises, and the market shares of leading providers.

Businesses, investors and financial institutions can use the report to evaluate Mexico B2B BNPL market opportunities, identify high-growth sectors, benchmark competitive positioning and assess emerging investment prospects across the country's evolving digital trade finance ecosystem.

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