The York Water Company Reports 3Rd Quarter And Nine Months Earnings

President Hand reported that third quarter operating revenues of $24,333,000 increased $3,972,000, and net income of $7,809,000 increased $1,608,000 compared to the third quarter of 2025. Basic and Diluted Earnings per share of $0.48 for the three-month period increased $0.05 compared to the same period last year. Increased revenues were primarily due to increase in rates effective March 1, 2026 partially offset by a reset to zero of the Distribution System Improvement Charge (DSIC). The DSIC is a Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission allowed charge that water utilities collect from customers for the replacement of aging infrastructure. Growth in the customer base also added to revenues. The increased revenue was partially offset by higher operation and maintenance expenses, depreciation, and income taxes.

President Hand also reported that the first nine months operating revenues of $67,922,000 increased $9,906,000, and net income of $20,238,000 increased $5,347,000 compared to the first nine months of 2025. Increased revenues were primarily due to increase in rates effective March 1, 2026 partially offset by a reset to zero of the DSIC. Growth in the customer base also added to revenues. The increased revenue was partially offset by higher operation and maintenance expenses, depreciation, and income taxes. Basic and Diluted Earnings per share of $1.30 for the nine-month period increased $0.27 compared to the same period last year.

During the first nine months of 2026, the Company invested $36.2 million in capital projects for main extensions, wastewater treatment plant construction, and an upgrade to the enterprise software system, as well as various replacements and improvements to infrastructure and routine items. In addition, the Company invested $470,000 in the acquisition of two wastewater systems, including the CMV Sewage Co. in York County and the Pine Run Retirement Community in Adams County. The Company estimates it will invest an additional $11.8 million in 2026, excluding acquisitions, for additional main extensions, a continuing upgrade to the enterprise software system, and routine improvements to its pipes, service lines, and other facilities to ensure a safe, adequate, and reliable supply of drinking water and to maintain proper handling and disposal of wastewater for the Company's growing customer base.