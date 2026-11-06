Mexico Pet Veterinary Diets Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecast, 2026-2031 Chronic Care And Premiumization Drive 8.8% CAGR To USD 109.4 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost repeat purchases through vet-led education, subscriptions, smaller packs and tele-vet prescriptions, targeting digestive and underpenetrated oral-care diets.

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mexico Pet Veterinary Diets - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mexico Pet Veterinary Diets Market to Reach USD 109.40 Million by 2031

The Mexico pet veterinary diets market is projected to increase from USD 71.80 million in 2025 to USD 78.10 million in 2026 before reaching USD 109.40 million by 2031. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.80% during 2026-2031, supported by the rising prevalence of chronic health conditions among companion animals, greater veterinary involvement in nutritional management, and increased spending on premium pet healthcare.

Demand spans diets formulated for diabetes, renal conditions, urinary tract disease, digestive sensitivity, oral care, dermatological conditions, and obesity. Products are purchased for cats, dogs, and other pets through veterinary clinics, specialty stores, online channels, convenience stores, supermarkets, and additional retail outlets.

Chronic Diseases Drive Long-Term Nutritional Management

Obesity, chronic kidney disease, and diabetes are becoming more common among companion animals in Mexico, particularly in urban areas where indoor lifestyles and calorie-dense feeding habits are prevalent. These conditions often require sustained nutritional management, creating consistent demand for therapeutic pet food and supporting repeat-purchase patterns.

A 2026 study published in the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association reported that cats receiving veterinary therapeutic renal diets had a 45% lower risk of chronic kidney disease progression and a five-month longer mean survival than untreated cats. Such clinical evidence reinforces the role of condition-specific diets in veterinary treatment protocols.

The growing number of small-animal specialists in major Mexican cities is also improving access to prescription nutrition. Renal, diabetes, digestive, and metabolic formulas are increasingly recommended as part of ongoing care, providing these categories with a stronger clinical foundation than general wellness products.

Pet Humanization Supports Premium Nutrition Spending

Mexican households increasingly regard pets as family members and are prioritizing products that deliver measurable health benefits. This trend is encouraging owners to spend more on preventive care, premium nutrition, and diets tailored to specific medical needs.

According to a Symrise insight published in 2026, 78% of Mexican pet owners expressed interest in personalized nutrition, while only 30% were familiar with the concept. This awareness gap creates an opportunity for veterinarians, retailers, and pet nutrition brands to educate consumers about therapeutic feeding and its role in long-term health management.

Data from Conafab cited in 2025 placed average annual household spending on pet healthcare and nutrition in Mexico at MXN 15,200, equivalent to approximately USD 760. As prescription diets become viewed as preventive and ongoing healthcare expenses rather than emergency purchases, demand is expected to strengthen across digestive, renal, metabolic, oral, and dermatological nutrition.

Premium Pricing Remains a Key Market Constraint

Affordability continues to limit broader adoption, especially outside higher-income urban households. Therapeutic diets in Mexico may cost three to five times more than standard dry pet food, making long-term use difficult for price-sensitive consumers despite clear medical benefits.

Mexico's overall pet food market grew by only 3.9% in 2025, according to El Economista, as household income pressures restricted movement toward premium products. Similar spending caution affects veterinary diets and may lead some owners to discontinue prescribed nutrition or purchase it inconsistently.

Smaller package sizes, subscription-based purchasing, and improved refill options could make therapeutic diets more accessible. However, the price difference between prescription formulas and mainstream pet food is expected to keep adoption concentrated among households with greater disposable income.

Additional factors shaping market development include:



Expansion of veterinary clinic-led recommendation pathways

Growth of tele-veterinary prescription workflows Import duties and compliance costs for specialized products

Digestive Sensitivity Diets Lead Product Demand

Digestive sensitivity products accounted for 17.7% of the Mexico pet veterinary diets market in 2025, making them the largest sub-product category by revenue. Gastrointestinal disorders are among the most frequent reasons for veterinary consultations, supporting regular prescribing and repeat purchases.

A December 2025 study published in Frontiers in Veterinary Science found that a highly digestible prescription diet increased the odds of recovery from acute canine diarrhea by 1.6 times compared with standard care. This clinical support strengthens veterinarian confidence and makes digestive formulas a common first recommendation. Renal, urinary tract disease, and obesity diets also represent significant demand areas as chronic conditions become more prevalent.

Oral Care Diets Record the Fastest Growth

Oral care diets are forecast to be the fastest-growing sub-product category, registering a projected CAGR of 9.0% through 2031. Periodontal disease is widespread among older dogs, but nutritional solutions remain underused, leaving substantial room for prescription growth.

In 2025, Virbac updated its Veterinary HPM Small and Toy food with a natural ingredient targeting plaque, tartar, gum bleeding, and bad breath. Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc. also expanded its multi-condition nutrition strategy in June 2026 by introducing renal formulas designed for pets with concurrent skin or gastrointestinal sensitivities.

Diabetes and dermatological diets are gaining momentum in Mexico's major cities as veterinarians prescribe condition-specific nutrition for longer treatment cycles. Continued innovation in multi-condition formulas, oral health products, and specialized therapeutic diets is expected to broaden clinical use and sustain market growth through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

1.3 Research Methodology

2 Report Offers

3 Executive Summary and Key Findings

4 Key Industry Trends

4.1 Pet Population

4.1.1 Cats

4.1.2 Dogs

4.1.3 Other Pets

4.2 Pet Expenditure

4.3 Consumer Trends

5 Supply And Production Dynamics

5.1 Trade Analysis

5.2 Ingredient Trends

5.3 Value Chain and Distribution Channel Analysis

5.4 Regulatory Framework

5.5 Market Overview

5.6 Market Restraints

5.6.1 High product price relative to mass-market pet food

5.6.2 Import duties and compliance costs for specialized imports

5.6.3 Uneven veterinary access outside major metropolitan areas

5.6.4 Prescription friction and low awareness among first-time pet owners

5.7 Regulatory Landscape

5.8 Technological Outlook

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.9.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.9.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6 Market Size And Growth Forecasts (Value and Volume)

6.1 By Sub Product

6.1.1 Diabetes

6.1.2 Renal

6.1.3 Urinary Tract Disease

6.1.4 Digestive Sensitivity

6.1.5 Oral Care Diets

6.1.6 Derma Diets

6.1.7 Obesity Diets

6.1.8 Other Veterinary Diets

6.2 By Pets

6.2.1 Cats

6.2.2 Dogs

6.2.3 Other Pets

6.3 By Distribution Channel

6.3.1 Convenience Stores

6.3.2 Online Channel

6.3.3 Specialty Stores

6.3.4 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

6.3.5 Other Channels

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Market Concentration

7.2 Strategic Moves

7.3 Market Share Analysis

7.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

7.4.1 Mars, Incorporated

7.4.2 Nestle S.A. (Purina)

7.4.3 Colgate-Palmolive Company (Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc.)

7.4.4 Farmina Pet Food

7.4.5 Virbac

7.4.6 General Mills, Inc. (Blue Buffalo)

7.4.7 Schell and Kampeter, Inc. (Diamond Pet Foods)

7.4.8 Affinity Petcare S.A.

7.4.9 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

7.4.10 ADM

7.4.11 Alltech

7.4.12 Wellness Pet Company

8 Market Opportunities And Future Outlook

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