Bealls Inc. Launches Happy Haul-Idays Holiday Campaign

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seasonal extension of For the Haul of It introduced alongside new Bealls mobile app

BRADENTON, Fla., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bealls Inc. is bringing its recently launched For the Haul of It national brand campaign into the holiday season with Happy Haul-idays, which debuts today. The seasonal campaign advances Bealls' broader brand awareness strategy as it expands into new markets across the country.

Happy Haul-idays is the first seasonal extension of the Haul It concept, which will continue to evolve over the next year. At the center of the holiday creative is a playful sing-along inspired by“Jingle Bells” that riffs on the Bealls name and pronunciation, with the aim of strengthening brand recall among existing and prospective guests.

“What makes holiday shopping at Bealls distinctive is the mix of name brands, unexpected finds and value that lets guests uncover gifts they might not have thought to seek out,” said Leana Less, senior vice president of marketing at Bealls Inc.“Happy Haul-idays brings some fun to that experience and invites everyone to join in the hunt this season.”

Alongside the holiday campaign, Bealls Inc. is also introducing a new mobile app for its bealls banner. The app represents the next phase of the company's guest engagement and loyalty strategy, creating a more connected shopping experience across channels.

With the launch, Bealls Rewards members can receive a $5 Bonus Reward after their first in-app purchase, along with free shipping on their first app purchase of $49 or more.

For the Haul of It is built around the off-price treasure hunt and the idea that finding something unexpected at a great value can be as rewarding as the purchase itself. The platform spotlights the discovery of name brands, unexpected finds and value, while welcoming more guests into the bealls, Bealls Florida and Home Centric shopping experience.

About Bealls Inc.

Headquartered in Bradenton, Florida since 1915, Bealls Inc. is a family operated company led by fourth-generation Chairman and CEO Matt Beall. The company operates 650 retail stores in 23 states under the names bealls, Bealls Florida and Home Centric, and provides online shopping at bealls.com and beallsflorida.com.

Contact:

Suzanne Santangelo

813-802-8584

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A video accompanying this announcement is available at