Taiwan Retail Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast, 2026-2031 Mobile-First Commerce, Digital Payments, And Smart Retail Fuel A USD 148.17 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Retailers boost ROI through AI inventory, O2O services, mobile commerce, same-store optimization, private labels and health-focused merchandising that lift basket size and cut costs.

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Taiwan Retail - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Taiwan Retail Market to Reach USD 148.17 Billion by 2031 as Digital Commerce and Convenience-store Ecosystems Expand

The Taiwan retail market size is estimated at USD 123.66 billion in 2026, up from USD 119.26 billion in 2025. The market is projected to reach USD 148.17 billion by 2031, representing a 3.69% CAGR during 2026-2031. Growth is being supported by advanced convenience-store networks, mobile-first e-commerce, digital payment adoption, demand for health-oriented products, and continued investment in omnichannel retail capabilities.

Convenience-store Networks Strengthen Omnichannel Retail

Taiwan's convenience-store operators have developed extensive online-to-offline ecosystems that extend beyond traditional product sales. Leading networks such as 7-Eleven and FamilyMart now provide financial services, parcel collection, prepared foods, delivery, and digital ordering. These services generate real-time transaction data that retailers can use to improve inventory management, product availability, and customer engagement.

President Chain Store's 7-Eleven network operated 6,859 outlets in 2024, with average annual sales of TWD 30.1 million (USD 940,000) per store. The network also offered same-day delivery access to nearly every urban household. Technology pilots supported by Fujitsu have incorporated blockchain payments and computer-vision shelf monitoring to reduce shrinkage and automate replenishment. These capabilities reinforce the Taiwan retail market by combining physical accessibility with the reach and efficiency of digital commerce.

Mobile-First E-Commerce and Digital Payments Accelerate

Digital wallets and contactless cards processed TWD 8.3 trillion (USD 258.96 billion) in Taiwan during 2024, an increase of 14.2%. With smartphone penetration approaching 90%, retailers are prioritizing mobile-first platforms, personalized promotions, frictionless checkout, and livestream commerce. The Financial Supervisory Commission has set a target of TWD 10 trillion (USD 312 billion) in digital payment transactions by 2026, highlighting the continued digitization of retail activity.

Livestream shopping is becoming an important sales and customer acquisition channel, with 73% of online shoppers engaging with video content. Shopee accounts for a 62% preference share in livestream shopping, followed by Facebook at 36%. Social commerce is generating incremental sales while enabling retailers to apply micro-targeting strategies, particularly for impulse purchases during peak evening shopping hours between 8-10 PM.

Store Saturation Creates Operational Challenges

Taiwan has more than 13,706 convenience stores, equivalent to approximately one location for every 1,703 people. This high retail density increases the risk of cannibalization, as new outlets may redistribute existing demand rather than create additional sales. Although 7-Eleven expanded beyond 7,000 stores in 2025, market leaders are increasingly focusing on same-store sales, productivity, and cost control instead of outlet growth alone.

Retailers are responding through smart vending machines, automated inventory systems, and unmanned store formats designed to reduce labor requirements while maintaining consumer access. These measures are especially important as rental costs rise in urban centers, labor shortages intensify, and customer traffic shifts toward suburban shopping centers and online channels. Retail consolidation and a rising wage floor are also reshaping supplier relationships and operating strategies.

Product Categories Reflect Changing Consumer Priorities

Food, beverage and tobacco products remained the largest category in 2025, accounting for 42.10% of Taiwan retail market share. Demand is being supported by ready-to-eat meals, premium coffee, convenience-focused product ranges, and smaller household sizes. Retailers are expected to place premium health products near daily essentials to encourage impulse purchases and increase basket value.

Electronic and Household Appliances are forecast to record an 8.05% CAGR through 2031, making this the fastest-growing product category. AI-enabled air purifiers, smart cooking appliances, and connected household devices are supporting expansion. Omnichannel merchandising is also allowing consumers to evaluate home-electronics bundles in-store before completing purchases through digital payment platforms.

Personal Care and Household products are benefiting from Taiwan's ageing population, which is increasing demand for adult diapers, low-allergen detergents, vitamin supplements, and other health-oriented goods. Apparel, Footwear and Accessories continue to face margin pressure from cross-border fast fashion, but domestic designers, sustainable fibers, and differentiated product offerings are supporting mid-single-digit growth.

Furniture, Toys and Hobby products are gaining from urban renovation and demand for small-space living solutions. Industrial and Automotive retail remains comparatively stable, with future growth increasingly linked to electric-vehicle accessories rather than gasoline-engine maintenance.

Retail Outlook Through 2031

Product localization, private-label expansion, and omnichannel services are expected to shape the Taiwan retail market through 2031. A proposed 10% domestic ingredient mandate for silver-friendly foods could support local agriculture while shortening supply chains. Retailers are also expanding private labels into high-protein snacks and eco-detergents to retain price-sensitive shoppers during periods of cost inflation.

Click-and-collect services, livestream commerce, digital payments, and data-driven inventory management will remain central to competitive growth. By diversifying product categories and integrating physical stores with digital platforms, Taiwan retailers can strengthen resilience against tariff changes, labor constraints, tourism slowdowns, and shifts in consumer spending.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Convenience-store density and O2O ecosystems

4.2.2 Mobile-first e-commerce and digital payments boom

4.2.3 Ageing population spurs health-oriented retail demand

4.2.4 Retail consolidation (PX Mart-RT-Mart) rewrites supplier terms

4.2.5 Cross-border live-stream commerce inflows

4.2.6 Smart-retail subsidies and 5G roll-out

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Store-saturation cannibalisation risk

4.3.2 Labour shortages and rising wage floor

4.3.3 Grid-reliability supply-chain exposure

4.3.4 Antitrust scrutiny on rising concentration

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Food, Beverage, and Tobacco Products

5.1.2 Personal Care and Household Care

5.1.3 Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories

5.1.4 Furniture, Toys, and Hobby

5.1.5 Industrial and Automotive

5.1.6 Electronic and Household Appliances

5.1.7 Other Products

5.2 By Retail Channel

5.2.1 Traditional Mom and Pop Retail

5.2.2 Modern Trade Retail

5.2.3 E-Commerce and Others

5.3 By Format

5.3.1 Hypermarkets

5.3.2 Supermarkets

5.3.3 Convenience Stores

5.3.4 Department Stores

5.3.5 Specialty Stores

5.3.6 Others (Drugstore, Cash and Carry, Wholesaler)

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles {(includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)}

6.4.1 PX Mart

6.4.2 President Chain Store (7-Eleven)

6.4.3 FamilyMart Taiwan

6.4.4 Carrefour Taiwan

6.4.5 Costco Taiwan

6.4.6 Simple Mart

6.4.7 Momo.com

6.4.8 Shopee Taiwan

6.4.9 PChome Online

6.4.10 Eslite Spectrum

6.4.11 Far Eastern SOGO

6.4.12 Shin Kong Mitsukoshi

6.4.13 RT-Mart (Great PX)

6.4.14 Hi-Life

6.4.15 OK-Mart

6.4.16 Sunfar 3C

6.4.17 Tsann Kuen 3C

6.4.18 CitySuper Taiwan

6.4.19 Miramar Department Store

6.4.20 Wowprime Group

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 Hyper-local dark-store networks for?30-min delivery

7.2 Premium private-label health and eco home-care ranges

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