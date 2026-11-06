Australia Veterinary Healthcare Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2031 Advanced Diagnostics And Pet Spending Propel Market To USD 1.98 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost clinic ROI with in-house diagnostics, telehealth, wellness subscriptions and insured care, while targeting vaccines, parasiticides and livestock biosecurity.

Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Australia Veterinary Healthcare - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Australia Veterinary Healthcare Market to Reach USD 1.98 Billion by 2031

The Australia veterinary healthcare market is expected to increase from USD 1.29 billion in 2025 to USD 1.39 billion in 2026 before reaching USD 1.98 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to expand at a 7.36% CAGR over 2026-2031, supported by rising pet healthcare expenditure, stronger livestock biosecurity requirements, advanced diagnostic adoption and sustained demand for vaccines and parasiticides.

Higher Pet Healthcare Spending Supports Market Growth

Australian households spend between AUD 1,500 and AUD 3,000 (USD 975 to USD 1,950) per pet each year, with veterinary care representing up to 20% of total expenditure. This spending reflects growing awareness of preventive care, diagnostics and treatment options for companion animals.

Pet insurance penetration recorded double-digit growth during 2024-2025 and now covers nearly one in five animals. Greater insurance coverage enables more owners to pursue costly procedures, including orthopedic surgery and oncology treatment, without facing immediate financial constraints. Telehealth reimbursement is also improving access to early diagnosis, while corporate wellness subscriptions encourage repeat visits by distributing veterinary expenses throughout the year. Together, these developments provide clinics with more stable revenue and support investment in advanced diagnostic equipment.

Livestock Exports Increase Demand for Animal Health Products

Australia exported 766,044 head of cattle and 433,078 sheep in 2024, while the value of livestock products reached AUD 38.6 billion (USD 25.1 billion). Maintaining disease-free status remains essential for preserving access to international markets, prompting producers to strengthen vaccination, parasite-control and animal surveillance programs.

Climate volatility is increasing parasite exposure in several livestock regions, driving demand for long-acting injectables and multivalent vaccines suited to extensive grazing operations. China's reopening to additional Australian facilities and continued Indonesian demand for feeder cattle are expected to support further consumption of veterinary therapeutics. Electronic identification requirements are also strengthening demand for health technologies that improve traceability, residue compliance and disease management.

Advanced Veterinary Diagnostics Gain Momentum

Diagnostics are projected to grow at a 9.85% CAGR, outpacing therapeutics, which accounted for 62.55% of the Australia veterinary healthcare market in 2025. Point-of-care chemistry and hematology systems can reduce test turnaround times to minutes, allowing veterinary clinics to accelerate clinical decisions while retaining diagnostic revenue in-house.

Diagnostic imaging remains capital-intensive, although corporate veterinary groups are increasingly investing in radiography and ultrasound systems to expand their services. Molecular PCR panels are also gaining traction in poultry operations amid avian-influenza vigilance. These systems can reduce detection time from 48 hours to approximately 4 hours, improving outbreak response and reinforcing biosecurity across commercial animal production.

Vaccines continue to lead the therapeutics category, with combination products reducing the number of clinic visits and supporting treatment compliance. Parasiticide demand is rising as tick ranges expand, while antimicrobial stewardship measures are moderating the use of anti-infective products.

Companion Animals Lead as Poultry Records Faster Growth

Dogs and cats generated 45.53% of market revenue in 2025, reflecting Australia's high level of pet ownership and increased spending on companion animal care. Poultry is forecast to grow at an 8.75% CAGR as producers expand biosecurity, surveillance and hatchery vaccination programs. The sector produces approximately 1.3 million tonnes of meat annually, creating sustained demand for veterinary therapeutics and diagnostic solutions.

Equine and swine healthcare remain smaller but high-value areas, while sheep and goats are benefiting from electronic identification systems and tighter compliance requirements. Market growth may be moderated by the high cost of veterinary services and pharmaceuticals, along with rural workforce shortages that limit access to care. Nevertheless, continued investment in preventive medicine, diagnostics, traceability and animal disease management is expected to maintain the positive outlook for the Australia veterinary healthcare market through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Animal-Health Expenditure Among Pet Owners

4.2.2 Expansion of Livestock Export Volumes And Values

4.2.3 Uptake of Advanced Diagnostics

4.2.4 Growth in Pet-Insurance Penetration

4.2.5 APVMA Fast-Track Pathway for Biologics

4.2.6 Traceability-Linked Demand for eID Health Tech

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Veterinary Services And Pharmaceuticals

4.3.2 Stringent, Evolving Regulatory Processes

4.3.3 Rural Workforce Shortages

4.3.4 Counterfeit and Grey-Market Medicines Online

4.4 Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Therapeutics

5.1.1.1 Vaccines

5.1.1.2 Parasiticides

5.1.1.3 Anti-Infectives

5.1.1.4 Medical Feed Additives

5.1.1.5 Other Therapeutics

5.1.2 Diagnostics

5.1.2.1 Immunodiagnostic Tests

5.1.2.2 Molecular Diagnostics

5.1.2.3 Diagnostic Imaging

5.1.2.4 Clinical Chemistry

5.1.2.5 Point-of-Care Testing Devices

5.2 By Animal Type

5.2.1 Dogs and Cats

5.2.2 Horses

5.2.3 Swine

5.2.4 Poultry

5.2.5 Other Animal Types

5.3 By Route of Administration

5.3.1 Oral

5.3.2 Parenteral

5.3.3 Topical

5.3.4 Others

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

5.4.2 Reference Laboratories

5.4.3 Point-of-Care / In-House Testing Settings

5.4.4 Academic & Research Institutes

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.3.1 Abbey Animal Health Pty Ltd

6.3.2 Apiam Animal Health Ltd

6.3.3 Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

6.3.4 Ceva Sante Animale

6.3.5 Chemvet Australia Pty Ltd

6.3.6 Covetrus

6.3.7 Dechra Pharmaceuticals

6.3.8 Delvet Pty Ltd

6.3.9 Elanco Animal Health

6.3.10 Greencross Ltd

6.3.11 Henry Schein Animal Health

6.3.12 IDEXX Laboratories

6.3.13 iM3 Pty Ltd

6.3.14 Jurox Pty Ltd

6.3.15 MSD Animal Health (Merck & Co.)

6.3.16 National Veterinary Care

6.3.17 Neogen Australasia

6.3.18 QBiotics Group Ltd

6.3.19 Vetoquinol SA

6.3.20 Virbac

6.3.21 Zoetis Inc.

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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