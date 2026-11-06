Global Pharmacovigilance And Drug Safety Software Market Share, Trends, And Forecasts, 2026-2031 AI, Cloud, And Compliance Drive 5.65% CAGR And USD 309.03 Million Market By 2031

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Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pharmacovigilance Software Market to Reach USD 309.03 Million by 2031

The global pharmacovigilance software market is estimated at USD 234.73 million in 2026, up from USD 222.18 million in 2025. The market is projected to reach USD 309.03 million by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.65% during 2026-2031. Growth is being supported by rising adverse drug reaction reporting, stricter global compliance requirements, cloud-first safety database migration and increased adoption of AI-powered drug safety platforms.

Adverse Drug Reactions Accelerate Demand for Advanced Safety Monitoring

The increasing incidence and complexity of adverse drug reactions are strengthening demand for modern pharmacovigilance software. Cureus Journal data indicate that people aged 21-40 report the highest frequency of adverse drug reactions, reflecting increased hospital interactions and the growing use of multiple medications.

The FDA approved 50 new molecular entities in 2024, creating additional monitoring requirements across diverse patient sub-populations. Biologics and gene therapies further increase safety surveillance complexity because patient responses can vary based on genetic and demographic factors. As a result, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are moving beyond static reporting repositories and investing in platforms that analyze longitudinal clinical and real-world data.

AI-powered pattern recognition is becoming increasingly important as manual case-processing methods struggle to manage growing data volumes. Vendors that integrate automated intake, triage, de-duplication, signal detection and regulatory submission capabilities are well positioned to address these operational challenges.

Global Compliance Deadlines Drive Platform Modernization

Regulatory change remains a major growth driver for the pharmacovigilance software market. The FDA's April 2026 deadline for E2B(R3) submissions requires sponsors to replace legacy R2 processes and upgrade existing drug safety systems. At the same time, the European Medicines Agency's IDMP roll-out is increasing requirements for standardized medicinal-product information.

Maintaining separate legacy and modern systems increases operating costs, validation requirements and compliance risk. Pharmaceutical companies are therefore accelerating migration to integrated pharmacovigilance platforms that manage adverse event information and product identifiers within a unified environment. These mandatory upgrades are expected to create consistent demand for compliance-ready safety software throughout the forecast period.

Data-Sovereignty Requirements Create Deployment Challenges

Data privacy and cross-border-transfer restrictions may moderate market expansion. The European Health Data Space Regulation, effective from May 2025, establishes additional requirements for secondary health-data use and consent management. GDPR restrictions and similar frameworks emerging across Asia and Latin America are also influencing software architecture and hosting decisions.

Pharmacovigilance software vendors increasingly need federated systems that retain sensitive information within national borders while enabling de-identified safety signals to be analyzed globally. Although this approach supports compliance, it can raise implementation costs and extend deployment timelines. The shortage of pharmacovigilance data-science professionals also remains a constraint, particularly for smaller organizations seeking to introduce advanced analytics.

Signal Detection and Risk-Management Software Gains Momentum

Adverse event reporting software accounted for 40.22% of the pharmacovigilance software market in 2025, maintaining its role as a core regulatory compliance solution. However, signal detection and risk-management tools are forecast to expand at a 17.5% CAGR as drug developers place greater emphasis on predictive analytics and earlier identification of safety anomalies.

Unified pharmacovigilance suites are gaining preference because they combine case intake, triage, analysis and submission within one workflow. Oracle added AI-powered conditional touchless processing to Argus in 2024, highlighting the growing integration of automation into established drug safety platforms. Integrated suites can also reduce validation overhead by placing multiple modules under a single quality-management system.

Regional Pharmacovigilance Software Market Outlook

North America led the global market with a 35.55% revenue share in 2025. Its position is supported by stringent FDA oversight, an established pharmaceutical industry and early adoption of cloud-based safety systems. Pfizer's COVAES platform processed more than 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine cases using automated triage and de-duplication, demonstrating the scalability of advanced pharmacovigilance technology. The FDA's creation of a chief AI officer role in 2025 also signals growing regulatory engagement with algorithm-supported processes.

Asia Pacific is forecast to record the fastest growth, at a 13.9% CAGR. Clinical-trial activity in South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore, China's expanding contract research sector and government support for AI drug-safety research are encouraging software adoption. Wider acceptance of ICH E2B(R3) XML among Asia-Pacific regulators is also reducing localization barriers.

Europe remains a significant market due to mature pharmacovigilance regulations, GDPR obligations and demand for audit-ready platforms. The European Health Data Space Regulation is encouraging investment in granular consent management, while Germany's Digital Act is expanding access to de-identified claims data for research. Strict data-sovereignty requirements are simultaneously increasing demand for EU-based hosting and region-specific cloud environments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Incidence Of Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs)

4.2.2 Stringent Global E2B(R3)/IDMP Compliance Deadlines

4.2.3 Cloud-First Migration Of Safety Databases

4.2.4 Explainable-AI Modules Slash Case-Processing Costs

4.2.5 Real-World-Evidence (RWE) Integration For Early Signals

4.2.6 Low-Code Localisation For Emerging-Market Forms

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Data-Sovereignty & Cross-Border-Transfer Restrictions

4.3.2 Shortage Of PV Data-Science Talent

4.3.3 Algorithmic-Bias Scrutiny Delaying AI Approvals

4.3.4 Escalating API Pricing From Dominant DB Vendors

4.4 Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Functionality

5.1.1 Adverse Event Reporting Software

5.1.2 Drug Safety Audit Software

5.1.3 Issue Tracking Software

5.1.4 Fully Integrated Safety Suites

5.1.5 Signal Detection & Risk-Management Tools

5.2 By Mode of Delivery

5.2.1 On-premise

5.2.2 Cloud / SaaS

5.2.3 Hybrid Deployment

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

5.3.2 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

5.3.3 Business-Process-Outsourcing (BPO) Firms

5.3.4 Medical-Device Manufacturers

5.3.5 Other PV Service Providers

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Australia

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.3.1 Oracle Corporation

6.3.2 ArisGlobal

6.3.3 Veeva Systems

6.3.4 Sparta Systems

6.3.5 IQVIA

6.3.6 Ennov Solutions

6.3.7 Extedo GmbH

6.3.8 AB Cube

6.3.9 Anju Software

6.3.10 Sarjen Systems

6.3.11 United BioSource Corp.

6.3.12 Accenture

6.3.13 Cognizant

6.3.14 Tata Consultancy Services (TCS ADD)

6.3.15 Parexel International

6.3.16 Medidata Solutions

6.3.17 Saama Technologies

6.3.18 Intellimed (Vigilance 360)

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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