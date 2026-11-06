Construction Consulting Services Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 AI, Infrastructure Renewal, And Sustainability Drive 4.3% CAGR And A $70.72 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Construction Consulting Service Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added tooffering.

The Construction Consulting Service Market research report examines the sector's growth outlook, evolving client expectations, technology adoption, and regional demand patterns. Valued at a projected USD 55.01 billion in 2026, the market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 4.30% to reach USD 70.72 billion by 2032. The analysis supports strategic planning by highlighting the capabilities, geographic priorities, and service models likely to shape competitive positioning.

Market Overview

Construction consulting services assist owners, developers, contractors, lenders, and public agencies throughout the project lifecycle. Core activities include:



Planning, procurement, and design coordination

Cost management and scheduling

Risk, compliance, and quality oversight

Claims management and dispute resolution Commissioning and operational support

Demand is being driven by project complexity, infrastructure renewal, regulatory obligations, sustainability requirements, and the need for stronger delivery controls. Advisory depth, digital capability, sector specialization, and stakeholder coordination are becoming key competitive differentiators.

Changing Delivery Expectations

Construction programs are moving from fragmented, document-heavy processes toward integrated delivery and continuous oversight. Clients increasingly expect consultants to connect feasibility, design, procurement, construction, commissioning, and operations rather than address isolated technical tasks.

Climate resilience, embodied-carbon reporting, worker safety, labor shortages, supply-chain volatility, and stricter governance are broadening the scope of advisory services. Standardized data environments and collaborative contracting also require transparent assumptions, traceable decisions, and earlier risk intervention. These insights enable decision-makers to identify service gaps and align market-entry or expansion strategies with emerging client needs.

Artificial Intelligence and Project Intelligence

Artificial intelligence is strengthening document review, schedule analysis, cost-risk assessment, design coordination, safety monitoring, claims support, and predictive maintenance. Its value is greatest when connected to reliable project data, defined workflows, and expert oversight.

Before scaling AI, firms must address data quality, cybersecurity, privacy, explainability, intellectual-property controls, and accountability. High-value, auditable applications supported by human review can improve productivity while mitigating operational and reputational risk.

Regional Market Priorities



North America: Infrastructure renewal, permitting, claims management, digital project controls, and resilience planning.

Latin America: Transport, energy, urbanization, and public-private delivery, balanced against financing and governance challenges.

Europe: Decarbonization, energy performance, procurement compliance, modernization, and adaptive reuse.

Middle East: Large-scale urban, industrial, and infrastructure programs requiring advanced program and interface management.

Africa: Infrastructure access, institutional capacity, financing readiness, and delivery assurance. Asia-Pacific: Rapid urban growth, digital engineering, disaster resilience, and diverse regulatory environments.

Coverage of ASEAN, BRICS, the European Union, G7, GCC, and NATO-aligned markets provides additional context on shared procurement, resilience, sustainability, security, and infrastructure priorities. Country-level analysis spans major markets including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. This geographic perspective helps organizations prioritize opportunities while adapting delivery models to local regulation, financing conditions, and stakeholder expectations.

Strategic Priorities for Consulting Leaders



Build multidisciplinary teams combining technical, commercial, regulatory, sustainability, digital, and change-management expertise.

Pair standardized project controls with flexible local delivery models.

Develop sector-specific playbooks and measurable outcomes for carbon, resilience, safety, and claims risk.

Form accountable partnerships with technology providers, engineering specialists, legal advisers, and local practitioners. Invest continuously in workforce development as standards and delivery methods evolve.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is projected to grow from USD 55.01 billion in 2026 to USD 70.72 billion by 2032.

Integrated, lifecycle-oriented advisory services are replacing isolated technical engagements.

AI offers significant efficiency and risk-management benefits when supported by governed data and expert review.

Regional differences require localized expertise, while resilience, sustainability, productivity, and digital governance remain universal priorities. Competitive advantage will increasingly depend on trusted coordination across people, processes, technology, and asset lifecycles.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. Construction Consulting Service Market, by Service Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Cost Estimation

7.2.1. Detailed Estimation

7.2.2. Preliminary Estimation

7.3. Design & Engineering

7.3.1. Architectural Design

7.3.2. Civil Engineering

7.3.3. MEP Engineering

7.3.4. Structural Engineering

7.4. Feasibility Study

7.4.1. Financial Feasibility

7.4.2. Market Analysis

7.4.3. Technical Feasibility

7.5. Project Management

7.5.1. Earned Value Management

7.5.2. Quality Assurance

7.5.3. Resource Allocation

7.6. Risk Management

7.6.1. Risk Analysis

7.6.2. Risk Identification

7.6.3. Risk Mitigation

7.7. Scheduling & Planning

7.7.1. BIM Scheduling

7.7.2. Critical Path Method Scheduling

7.7.3. Resource Leveling

7.8. Sustainability Consulting

7.8.1. Energy Efficiency Consulting

7.8.2. Green Building Certification

7.8.3. Lifecycle Assessment

8. Construction Consulting Service Market, by Project Management

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Construction Planning

8.3. Contract Administration

8.4. Quality Control

8.5. Scheduling

8.5.1. Critical Path Scheduling

8.5.2. Progress Monitoring

8.5.3. Resource Allocation

9. Construction Consulting Service Market, by Project Phase

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Construction

9.2.1. Execution

9.2.2. Monitoring & Control

9.3. Post-Construction

9.3.1. Commissioning

9.3.2. Maintenance Handover

9.4. Pre-Construction

9.4.1. Design

9.4.2. Planning

10. Construction Consulting Service Market, by Project Scale

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Large

10.3. Medium

10.4. Small

11. Construction Consulting Service Market, by Service Delivery Mode

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Hybrid

11.3. Onsite

11.4. Remote

12. Construction Consulting Service Market, by End User

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Commercial

12.2.1. Hospitality

12.2.2. Office

12.2.3. Retail

12.3. Industrial

12.3.1. Manufacturing

12.3.2. Oil & Gas

12.4. Infrastructure

12.4.1. Transportation

12.4.2. Utilities

12.5. Institutional

12.5.1. Education

12.5.2. Healthcare

12.6. Residential

12.6.1. Multi Family

12.6.2. Single Family

13. Construction Consulting Service Market, by Region

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Asia-Pacific

13.3. North America

13.4. Latin America

13.5. Europe

13.6. Middle East

13.7. Africa

14. Construction Consulting Service Market, by Group

14.1. Introduction

14.2. ASEAN

14.3. GCC

14.4. European Union

14.5. BRICS

14.6. G7

14.7. NATO

15. Construction Consulting Service Market, by Country

15.1. Introduction

15.2. United States

15.3. Canada

15.4. Mexico

15.5. Brazil

15.6. United Kingdom

15.7. Germany

15.8. France

15.9. Russia

15.10. Italy

15.11. Spain

15.12. China

15.13. India

15.14. Japan

15.15. Australia

15.16. South Korea

16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

16.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

16.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

16.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

16.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

16.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

16.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

17. Company Profiles

17.1. Accenture plc

17.2. AECOM Technology Corporation

17.3. Arcadis North America, Inc.

17.4. AtkinsRealis Inc.

17.5. Bechtel Corporation

17.6. Boston Consulting Group, Inc.

17.7. Burns & McDonnell, Inc.

17.8. Colliers International Group Inc.

17.9. Hill International, Inc.

17.10. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated

17.11. KPMG International Cooperative

17.12. McKinsey & Company, Inc.

17.13. Parsons Corporation

17.14. Turner & Townsend, Inc.

17.15. WSP USA Inc.

18. Key Experts

List of Figures [23]

List of Tables [350]

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