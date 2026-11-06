Synchrocare, LLC Announces Medical Device Franchise Opportunities Across New Jersey

Franchise program offers entrepreneurs a pathway into medical device distribution across the Garden State's established healthcare market.

- Reza Yazdian, JDNJ, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Synchrocare, LLC, a medical device and healthcare solutions company established in 2005, has announced franchise opportunities throughout New Jersey. The program invites entrepreneurs and business professionals to enter the medical device distribution sector and develop relationships with healthcare providers across the state.New Jersey has a substantial healthcare economy, supported by hospitals, specialist providers, medical facilities and related businesses. The state's healthcare industry comprised approximately 25,000 establishments and employed 524,000 people in 2024. It contributed an estimated $65.3 billion to New Jersey's gross domestic product, representing 8.5% of total economic output. Healthcare employers also paid $40.2 billion in wages, accounting for 13% of all private-sector wages in the state.The state's healthcare and life sciences sectors also operate within a well-established medical innovation environment. New Jersey's biopharmaceutical and life sciences industry included approximately 2,400 establishments and employed 85,000 people in 2024. Its established presence in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and related research and development contributes to a broader network of healthcare organisations, manufacturers and specialist service providers across the state.New Jersey's healthcare infrastructure is distributed across several regional markets. Northern New Jersey is home to major institutions such as Hackensack University Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center. Central New Jersey includes Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick and Princeton Medical Center in Plainsboro, while Cooper University Hospital in Camden and AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City serve communities in the southern part of the state. This geographically varied network offers a range of healthcare organisations and potential business relationships for medical device distributors.“By providing franchisees with innovative products, comprehensive training, and complete operational support, we allow them to focus on what matters most – building relationships with healthcare providers and delivering solutions that improve patient outcomes.” said Reza Yazdian, JD, Principal Managing Partner of Synchrocare.Synchrocare, LLC 's franchise model is designed to make medical device distribution accessible to entrepreneurs without requiring a medical background. Franchise owners receive access to a portfolio of medical devices sourced from established manufacturers, while Synchrocare, LLC manages supplier negotiations, logistics and administrative functions. This structure allows franchisees to concentrate on developing healthcare provider relationships, identifying customer requirements and managing their local business operations.To support franchise development, the company provides a self-paced training curriculum covering medical fundamentals, product education and sales strategies. The programme is intended to equip new owners with the knowledge and commercial skills needed to operate within the medical device distribution sector, regardless of their previous professional experience.The global medical devices market is projected to grow from $426.74 billion in 2026 to $614.91 billion by 2032, representing an estimated compound annual growth rate of 6.22%. This projected expansion reflects continued activity across an industry supplying diagnostic, monitoring, therapeutic and surgical technologies to healthcare providers worldwide.Franchise territories are available across New Jersey, with opportunities to develop business relationships in Northern, Central and Southern New Jersey. Prospective franchise owners can explore territories in line with their business objectives, geographic preferences and plans for developing relationships with healthcare providers.Through its franchise program, Synchrocare, LLC aims to expand its distribution network while providing entrepreneurs with access to medical products, supplier relationships, training and operational support.About Synchrocare, LLCEstablished in 2005, Synchrocare, LLC is a medical device and healthcare solutions company that provides entrepreneurs with opportunities to enter the medical device distribution industry through its franchise model. The company offers access to medical products sourced from established manufacturers, along with training and operational support designed to help franchise owners build relationships with healthcare providers.For more information about owning a Synchrocare franchise, visit .Disclaimer: This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for information purposes only. An offer is made only by Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). Currently, the following states regulate the offer and sale of franchises: California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. If you are a resident of, or wish to acquire a franchise for a Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC to be located in, one of these states or a country whose laws regulate the offer and sale of franchises, we will not offer you a franchise unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in your jurisdiction. Synchrocare Franchising Group, LLC, 1-877-238-0317, 4914 Cooper Road #42565 Cincinnati, Ohio 45242

Reza Yazdian, JD

Synchrocare, LLC

+1 877-238-0317

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Synchrocare, LLC Announces Medical Device Franchise Opportunities Across New Jersey News Provided By Synchrocare, LLC November 06, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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