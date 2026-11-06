Orange County Law Firm Murtaugh LLP Recognized in the 2027 Edition of Best Law Firms®

For more than 45 years, Murtaugh has advised Orange County families, business owners, and design professionals on estate planning, transactions, and disputes

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Murtaugh LLP, an Irvine law firm serving families, business owners, and professional services firms across Southern California, has been recognized in the 2027 edition of Best Law Firmsand will be featured in its annual print publication. The firm has previously earned Orange County Tier 1 rankings in Trusts and Estates, and its estate planning, trust administration, and trust and estate litigation practice remains one of the most respected in the county.Individuals and families come to Murtaugh to plan for the transfer of wealth, protect family businesses and real estate, and prepare for the tax consequences of those decisions. The firm's attorneys prepare estate plans, wills, and trusts, guide trustees and executors through trust and probate administration, and represent clients in conservatorship proceedings. Because several of the firm's attorneys also hold advanced tax credentials, clients with significant assets receive estate planning and tax planning from the same team.When family wealth leads to conflict, Murtaugh represents beneficiaries, trustees, executors, and fiduciaries in trust and estate litigation, including will and trust contests, disputes over the administration of a trust, and contested probate and conservatorship matters in Orange County and throughout Southern California.Founded in Irvine in 1979, Murtaugh also has a long history of representing architects, engineers, and other professional services firms. The firm advises these clients and other privately held businesses on contracts, entity formation, ownership transitions, and acquisitions, and defends them in professional liability claims and commercial disputes.“Many of our clients have worked with us for years, and some have relied on the firm across generations, because the matters we handle shape their families and businesses for decades,” said Michelle R. Generaux, Co-Managing Partner of Murtaugh LLP.“Our goal is to give each of them clear advice and steady representation at the moments that matter most.”About Murtaugh LLPFounded more than 45 years ago, Murtaugh LLP is a Southern California law firm that handles the transactional and litigation needs of businesses, families and professional firms. Its work spans complex civil litigation, business transactions, and trusts and estates, including sophisticated estate planning and high-value trust and estate disputes. Learn more at

Lana J Manganiello

Practice Growth Partner

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Orange County Law Firm Murtaugh LLP Recognized in the 2027 Edition of Best Law Firms® News Provided By Practice Growth Partner November 06, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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