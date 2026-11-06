Celebrity Matchmaker Rachel London Releases 'Wild & Holy' Under Musical Identity Rachel June

Cover art for Wild & Holy, the debut EP from singer-songwriter Rachel June, professionally known as matchmaker Rachel London. Out November 6, 2026.

Celebrity matchmaker Rachel London steps out as Rachel June. Her debut EP Wild & Holy is out November 6, six songs about love, heartbreak, and starting over.

- Rachel JuneLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Singer-songwriter Rachel June releases Wild & Holy, an independent six-song EP blending country-pop influences with soulful, emotionally candid storytelling. Years in the making, the project chronicles a deeply personal journey through love, heartbreak, resilience, and ultimately, a new chapter of fulfillment.Known professionally as Rachel London, June has built a successful career as a private matchmaker and dating coach, helping accomplished individuals navigate modern relationships. Yet while guiding others toward meaningful partnerships, she has been documenting her own romantic experiences through songwriting."There's this duality in my life. I'm helping other people fall in love while I'm still letting love teach me," says June. "I'm both the expert and the student."That duality is central to Wild & Holy. Drawing from her own experiences, June explores the tension between what we understand intellectually and what we must process emotionally."There's a difference between knowing something logically and processing it emotionally," she explains. "You can understand something in your head, but your heart still needs time to work through it."The EP moves between playful country-pop sensibilities and moments of raw vulnerability. Its title track, Wild & Holy, embraces a soulful, reverent sound, reflecting the interplay between surrender, faith, and intentional living.The six tracks, Rolls Royce Cowboy, Dating Other People, Wild & Holy, If I Knew, Life Lately, and Closure, explore different emotional seasons. The closing track represents the end of a significant personal chapter. The songs were written during earlier periods of romantic uncertainty, and June now finds herself in what she describes as the happiest and healthiest relationship of her life."I've been in the trenches, too. I've experienced the heartbreak, the uncertainty, and the lessons that come with figuring out love," June shares. "Those experiences have made me a more empathetic matchmaker, but they've also shaped me into the woman I am today. I want people listening to know they're not alone, and that there's hope on the other side."Rediscovering the Joy of CreationThe EP was co-written with producer Kyler Daron at Den Studios in Garden City, Idaho. For June, whose earlier music career included international distribution through Sony, Universal, and Warner, the independent project offered an opportunity to create without commercial expectations.Rather than chasing chart positions or industry approval, June and Daron focused on authenticity, creative freedom, and the joy of making music.Her artist name also carries personal significance. June is her middle name, shared by both of her grandmothers, who were artists themselves. One was a singer and painter, while the other was a painter. The name serves as a tribute to the creative lineage that helped shape her identity.For June, the project represents a philosophy that extends beyond music."I've come to believe life doesn't simply happen to us. We're conscious co-creators, and the lens we choose truly shapes our experience. And then the invitation is to participate, to be intentional about the life and love we want."It's a perspective she also brings to matchmaking, encouraging clients to approach their romantic lives with hope, intention, and a willingness to take action."Never lose the parts of yourself that make you feel most alive," June says. "Music has always been one of those things for me. And I think the right relationship should make room for all of who you are."Listen to Wild & HolyWild & Holy is available now on major streaming platforms.Listen:About Rachel JuneRachel June is an American singer-songwriter blending country-pop influences with soulful storytelling and personal reflections on love and life. Previously releasing music under other artist names, she has an established background in the music industry and is now introducing a new independent creative chapter.Professionally known as Rachel London, she is also a private matchmaker and dating coach whose work has been featured in national media.

Rachel London

Rachel London

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Celebrity Matchmaker Rachel London Releases 'Wild & Holy' Under Musical Identity Rachel June News Provided By Rachel London November 06, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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