Beaches Museum Earns Certified Autism Centertm Designation, Expanding Access To Jacksonville's Beach Communities' History

- Christine Hoffman, Executive Director of Beaches Museum

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) proudly awards the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation to Beaches Museum, recognizing its commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive experience for all visitors. To earn the designation, at least 80% of guest-facing staff completed specialized autism and sensory training to better understand and support the needs of autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. Through its exhibits, archives, historical park, and variety of tour experiences, Beaches Museum offers visitors meaningful ways to explore the history and culture of Jacksonville's beach communities, making accessibility an important part of connecting people with the stories that shape their community.

In addition to staff training, IBCCES will conduct an onsite review of the Beaches Museum to develop sensory guides and provide additional recommendations to help enhance accessibility and create a more inclusive experience for all guests.

“It's vital to our mission that everyone has equal access to learning about the history of our community," says Christine Hoffman, Executive Director of Beaches Museum. "As a Certified Autism CenterTM, we can ensure our staff and volunteers have the proper education to welcome a range of learning and communication needs and ultimately create an inclusive environment that works for everyone.”

Autism training provides staff with clear, standardized protocols for interacting with guests with autism and other invisible disabilities. This reduces hesitation and guesswork, and shortens the time staff spends deciding how to handle a situation, leading to faster, more confident service. Optimized resource allocation and reduced service recovery costs are direct benefits of operational efficiencies often seen as a result of certification. Building guest loyalty and expanding the definition of“accessibility” are tangible results that help organizations expand their reach and serve a larger market.

“Museums play an important role in preserving local history and helping communities connect with the stories that shape them,” says Myron Pincomb, CEO & Board Chairman of IBCCES.“By earning the Certified Autism CenterTM designation, Beaches Museum is taking an important step toward ensuring that more individuals and families can experience and engage with that history in ways that work for them. We're proud to recognize their commitment to creating a more inclusive environment and helping make cultural and educational experiences accessible to more people.”

Beaches Museum offers a calm environment with a variety of ways to explore its exhibits and historical park. Guests can choose a guided tour with the museum's trained docents, a self-guided tour with informational signs, or an audio tour with customizable settings, available through QR codes throughout the park or the CLIO app. The museum's educational and holiday events are open to everyone and offer a variety of activities led by trained volunteers and staff.

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory, and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Beaches Museum is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility AppTM, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-inclusive spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AutismTravel, and AccessibilityCertified, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the sites has met IBCCES certification requirements.



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About Beaches Museum

No matter your age, or whether you're a guest visiting the area or a proud resident of Jacksonville's beach communities (Mayport, Neptune Beach, Jax Beach, Atlantic Beach, Ponte Vedra, and Palm Valley), the Beaches Museum provides something for all. Our diverse range of experiences offered - events, exhibits, archives, and more - give life to the vibrant history and culture of the area. With each visit to the Beaches Museum, explore the past, present, and future of Jacksonville's beach communities, as well as what makes each community unique and what binds us together. We are the bridge from past to present, inspiring a sense of place and are embraced by the community as its connection to history, culture and one another.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism DestinationTM (CAD) and Autism Certified CityTM (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality, and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification, and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare, and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility AppTM, AutismTravel, and AccessibilityCertified – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



Media Contacts

Beaches Museum

381 Beach Boulevard

Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Tel: 904-241-5657

Email:...



Meredith Tekin

IBCCES

+1 904-508-0135

...

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Beaches Museum Earns Certified Autism CenterTM Designation, Expanding Access to Jacksonville's Beach Communities' History News Provided By IBCCES November 06, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Travel & Tourism Industry



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