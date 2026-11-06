KODANSHA releases the final results of its first company-wide global manga award,“MANGAKA DISCOVERY”

KODANSHA‐logo

Corporate Purpose

JAPAN, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KODANSHA released the final results of its first global manga award to bring together manga editorial teams from across the company, the“1st KODANSHA MANGA ACADEMY AWARD: MANGAKA DISCOVERY,” held through KODANSHA MANGA ACADEMY (KMA), the official guide and platform connecting aspiring manga artists around the world with KODANSHA.

7 works selected for the GRAND PRIZE from 1,822 entries across 51 countries and regions

The award was open to submissions from around the world, regardless of nationality, language, or experience. It received 1,822 entries from 51 countries and regions, and the judging focused on“potential” rather than polish. The seven editorial teams-Weekly Shonen Magazine, Monthly Shonen Magazine, Sirius Magazine, Women's Comics, Young Magazine, Morning Magazine, and Afternoon Magazine-judged the entries and selected one GRAND PRIZE-winning work from each Editorial Team, for a total of seven works, along with 21 works for the Encouragement Prize. The GRAND PRIZE winners are from a diverse range of countries, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Brazil, and Uruguay.

Details about the winning works are available on the results announcement page of the official KMA website.

MANGAKA DISCOVERY 2026 Results Announcement

/award/mangaka-discovery/result/

GRAND PRIZE-winning works (7 works)

GRAND PRIZE Weekly Shonen Magazine:“Saint & Rocky” by Isaacell (United Kingdom)

GRAND PRIZE Monthly Shonen Magazine:“GOOSI AND THE LIST” by the goose man (Country undisclosed)

GRAND PRIZE Sirius Magazine:“Penitent Crown” by Ichi (Uruguay)

GRAND PRIZE Women's Comics:“A Heart of Lead” by goroweko (Country undisclosed)

GRAND PRIZE Young Magazine:“FLY” by Heitor Amatsu (Brazil)

GRAND PRIZE Morning Magazine:“MOVIEAFTERLIFE” by 8OttoVan (Italy)

GRAND PRIZE Afternoon Magazine:“Pitcher in the trench” by Susumu Romu (Italy)

Encouragement Prize (21 works)

For a list of the winning works, please see the results announcement page above.

Award benefits

A KODANSHA editor will work closely with each GRAND PRIZE winner, collaborating with them on their work as they prepare to debut. In addition, they will receive a cash prize of JPY300,000, an invitation to the awards ceremony in Tokyo, and CLIP STUDIO PAINT EX (2-year, 2-device plan). The winning works are scheduled to be published on K MANGA and COMIC DAYS starting around December.

An editor will also be assigned to each Encouragement Prize winner.

Upcoming schedule

December 2026 (Tentative): Publication of the GRAND PRIZE-winning works on K MANGA and COMIC DAYS

February 2027: Awards ceremony (KODANSHA Headquarters, Tokyo)

About KODANSHA MANGA ACADEMY (KMA)

An official guide and platform operated by KODANSHA for aspiring manga artists around the world. The academy connects creators directly with the KODANSHA editorial teams through educational contents on manga creation, a Discord community, YouTube, Instagram, and more.

Official Website:

About KODANSHA Ltd.

KODANSHA is a leading Japanese publishing company known worldwide for its iconic manga titles such as Attack on Titan, Fairy Tail, and BLUE LOCK.

KODANSHA continues to shape global pop culture through its innovative storytelling and commitment to creative excellence.

GLOBAL

Global PR Wire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

KODANSHA releases the final results of its first company-wide global manga award, 'MANGAKA DISCOVERY' News Provided By Global PR Wire November 06, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.