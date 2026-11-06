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Cancer Profiling Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Comprehensive Cancer Profiling Market Report Includes Forecasts, Innovations, and Industry Perspectives

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The cancer profiling market is experiencing impressive growth as advancements in medical diagnostics continue to evolve. With a rising focus on personalized cancer treatments and early detection methods, this sector is set to expand significantly in the coming years. Let's explore the market's growth outlook, key factors driving its expansion, and the regional dynamics shaping its future.

Cancer Profiling Market Growth Projections from 2026 to 2030

The cancer profiling market has witnessed rapid expansion recently, growing from $15 billion in 2025 to an expected $16.67 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. This increase during the historical period is largely due to rising cancer incidence rates, the establishment of more molecular diagnostics laboratories, early integration of genomic testing in oncology, growth in research-focused cancer profiling, and improved availability of diagnostic platforms.

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Looking ahead, the market is projected to expand even more swiftly, reaching $25.62 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.3%. This accelerated growth is driven by increasing demand for precision medicine, the growing adoption of companion diagnostics, wider use of liquid biopsy technologies, heightened investments in oncology diagnostics, and the increasing role of cancer profiling in routine clinical workflows. Prominent trends shaping the forecast period include greater adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based profiles, comprehensive genomic panels, AI-powered data interpretation, personalized oncology diagnostics, and a stronger emphasis on early molecular detection.

Understanding What Cancer Profiling Entails

Cancer profiling involves diagnostic tests that analyze the genetic makeup of tumor cells. It identifies specific molecular or genetic alterations, such as gene mutations or changes in tumor DNA, which provide critical insights into the tumor's biology. This information assists healthcare providers in tailoring cancer treatment strategies more effectively.

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Key Factors Fueling the Expansion of the Cancer Profiling Market

One of the main growth drivers for the cancer profiling market is the rising incidence of cancer globally. This refers to the number of new cancer cases occurring within a population during a set time frame. Factors such as urbanization, an aging population, lifestyle changes, environmental exposures, and genetic predispositions contribute to this increase. Cancer profiling plays an important role by detecting molecular changes within tumors, which is essential in guiding treatment decisions.

To illustrate, in July 2024, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare reported that approximately 165,000 Australians were newly diagnosed with cancer in 2023-equivalent to over 450 new cases per day-with males accounting for roughly 55% of these diagnoses. This rising cancer burden directly supports the growing demand for advanced cancer profiling technologies.

Regional Overview of the Cancer Profiling Market Leaders

In 2025, North America held the dominant position in the cancer profiling market. The market analysis also covers key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables



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Comprehensive Cancer Profiling Market Report Includes Forecasts, Innovations, and Industry Perspectives News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 06, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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