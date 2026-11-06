Cohen Laser & Vision Center Named 2026 Best Of Florida Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cohen Laser & Vision Center, a family-run eye care practice serving South Florida for more than three decades, has been named a 2026 Best of Florida Award winner. The recognition celebrates the practice's continued leadership in refractive surgery, including LASIK, cataract, and corneal procedures, and the trust it has built with patients across Palm Beach County.Founded by Dr. G. Richard Cohen more than thirty years ago, the practice is now led by his son, Dr. Joshua Cohen, alongside board-certified optometrist Dr. Tracy Kimmelman. Together, the team has performed more than 25,000 refractive surgeries using state-of-the-art diagnostic and surgical equipment, including an on-site Alcon Wavelight excimer and femtosecond laser system. The practice's in-office surgical suite also offers advanced light-adjustable lens technology for cataract patients, a capability few centers in the region can match.Beyond LASIK and cataract care, Cohen Laser & Vision Center treats a full range of ocular health needs, from dry eye and glaucoma to cornea disease and eyelid conditions. That breadth reflects a philosophy built into the practice from its earliest days: clear vision depends on every part of the eye working in concert, not just the part a single procedure can fix. Patients are treated by the same board-certified specialists from initial diagnosis through recovery.“This award means a great deal to our entire team,” said Dr. Joshua Cohen.“We've spent more than thirty years building relationships with patients who trust us with something as personal as their eyesight, and being recognized by our community reminds us why that trust matters so much.”As Cohen Laser & Vision Center looks toward the future, the practice remains focused on bringing the latest advancements in refractive and ocular surgery to South Florida while preserving the personalized care that has defined it since 1992. The 2026 Best of Florida Award marks another milestone in that history, one the team hopes to keep building on for patients throughout Boca Raton and beyond.For more information, click here.

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