Melone Hatley, P.C. Earns First Best Law Firms Ranking In 2027 Edition

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Charles Hatley, Esq., CEORESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Melone Hatley, P.C. is proud to announce that the firm has earned its first-ever Best Law Firms recognition, receiving a Regional Tier 3 ranking for Family Law in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area in the 2027 edition.The recognition is associated with Melone Hatley's Reston, Virginia office, which serves clients throughout Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, D.C. region.Best Law Firms evaluates law firms by practice area and geographic market, using feedback from clients, fellow attorneys, and other research to recognize firms for their professional performance and reputation.A First for Melone HatleyThis year's ranking marks an important milestone for Melone Hatley as the firm continues to grow its family law and estate planning practice across Virginia, Florida, South Carolina, and Texas.The recognition highlights the work of the firm's Northern Virginia family law team, whose attorneys represent clients in divorce, child custody, child support, spousal support, and other family law matters.“We've worked hard to build a firm where clients can expect the same level of quality and service, regardless of which office they walk into,” said Charles Hatley, CEO of Melone Hatley, P.C.“Earning our first Best Law Firms ranking is an important milestone for our team. It speaks to the people we've brought into this firm and the standards we work to maintain as we continue to grow.”Recognizing Our Virginia Family Law TeamThe Best Law Firms announcement follows another recent achievement for Melone Hatley. Three of the firm's Virginia attorneys received individual recognition in the 2027 Best Lawyers awards:Andrew“Andy” Patzig, Reston, Virginia, was named to The Best Lawyers in America.Erik McCauley, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was named to The Best Lawyers in America.William Vazquez, Reston, Virginia, was recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America.Unlike the individual Best Lawyers recognitions, the Best Law Firms rankings evaluate law firm practices within specific geographic markets. The rankings incorporate feedback from clients and legal professionals, along with other information gathered through the evaluation process.“Our clients trust us with some of the most important decisions they'll ever make, and we take that responsibility very seriously,” said Rebecca Melone, Founder and Managing Partner of Melone Hatley, P.C.“What makes this recognition so meaningful is that the evaluation includes feedback from clients as well as fellow attorneys. I'm incredibly proud of our Northern Virginia team and the work they do for the families we represent.”Celebrating Our First Best Law Firms RecognitionMelone Hatley's first appearance in the Best Law Firms rankings is a meaningful achievement for the firm's Reston office and the attorneys and staff who support its Northern Virginia family law practice.Congratulations to our team on this milestone!The complete 2027 Best Law Firms rankings are available at .

Jackie Woody

Melone Hatley, PC

+1 314-574-4728

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Melone Hatley, P.C. Earns First Best Law Firms Ranking in 2027 Edition News Provided By Melone Hatley, PC November 06, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.