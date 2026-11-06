Brazilian Singer-Songwriter Karina Louzada Celebrates Deluxe Album Release With Intimate New York City Concert On Nov 8

Brazilian Singer-Songwriter Karina Louzada Celebrates Deluxe Album Release with Intimate New York City Concert on November 8

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The performance at Berimbau Second Floor will feature live arrangements and poetic storytelling about love, ahead of the album's release.NEW YORK, NY - November 6, 2026 - Brazilian-born, New York–based singer-songwriter Karina Louzada will celebrate the release of 9 Steps to Heal a Broken Heart - Deluxe Edition with an intimate concert on Sunday, November 8, at Berimbau Second Floor in Manhattan.Blending heartfelt songs with poetic storytelling, Louzada's music explores the complexities of love and the emotional experiences that connect us. Her debut album, 9 Steps to Heal a Broken Heart, follows a nine-chapter narrative from heartbreak to forgiveness, self-discovery, and renewed openness to love.With musical direction by Cândida Borges, the concert will feature intimate live arrangements and personal stories behind the compositions, bringing the album's narrative to the stage."I'm putting my heart and soul into every detail of this concert," says Louzada. "I want it to be a truly special experience for everyone who will be in that room."The Deluxe Edition expands the original album with two new songs and a newly recorded and remastered version of Breathe. The project also includes a limited-edition vinyl pressing.Louzada's debut album features production contributions from Rob Wells, known for his work with Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, and Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Jeff Franzel.Event DetailsDate: Sunday, November 8, 2026Venue: Berimbau Second Floor, 3 West 36th Street, New York, NYTime: Doors open at 6 PM; concert begins at 7 PMTickets:About Karina LouzadaKarina Louzada is a Brazilian-born, New York–based singer-songwriter whose work combines poetic storytelling, emotional depth, and romance. Through music inspired by human emotions and personal transformation, she creates intimate narratives that invite listeners to reflect on their own experiences.Website:

Karina Louzada



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Brazilian Singer-Songwriter Karina Louzada Celebrates Deluxe Album Release with Intimate New York City Concert on Nov 8 News Provided By THE IMMENSITY HUB November 06, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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