Rising Together Summit Reveals New Youth Mental Health Screening Data And Multi-Sector Intervention Model

Speakers at the Rising Together Youth Mental Health Summit, held virtually on October 29, 2026.

The Rising Together model has reached more than 900,000 young people across 33 states.

Ray Lewis, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Executive Director and CEO of the Ray of Hope Foundation.

Baltimore County screening results underscore the need for earlier identification, intervention and community-wide partnerships to support young people

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rising Together brought leaders from education, healthcare, philanthropy and community organizations together virtually on October 29 for the Rising Together Youth Mental Health Summit: Radical Partnerships, Radical Impact, highlighting new student mental health screening data and a collaborative model designed to identify young people who need support before challenges become crises.The summit featured Ray Lewis, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Executive Director and CEO of the Ray of Hope Foundation; Patricia Mustipher, Director of Student Support Services for Baltimore County Public Schools; Stephen Shaya, M.D., Executive Servant Leader of J&B Virtual Solutions; and Jennifer Salerno, DNP, CPNP, FAANP, Founder and CEO of Possibilities for Change.At the center of the discussion was the Rising Together model, which combines evidence-based youth screening, early intervention, trauma-responsive technology, school and community resources, staff training and family support to strengthen existing school systems. Over the past decade, the underlying framework has reached more than 900,000 young people across 33 states and 500 partner sites-nearly 80% located in medically underserved areas.“Rising Together began with something I heard repeatedly from young people in the exam room: no one had ever asked them what they were going through,” said Jennifer Salerno, DNP, CPNP, FAANP.“Our goal is to make sure every student has the opportunity to be heard, that schools have the tools to respond, and that no young person has to wait until they are in crisis to be noticed. When we identify risk early and surround students with the right people and resources, we have an opportunity to change the trajectory of their lives.”New data shared during the summit provided an early look at implementation within Baltimore County Public Schools, a district serving approximately 108,000 students. During spring 2026, approximately 1,700 students were screened within the Chesapeake High School and Woodlawn High School feeder patterns:●Anxiety & Worry: More than 40% of students reported feeling anxious or worried.●Sadness & Hopelessness: More than 30% reported feeling sad or hopeless.●Violence or Suicide Risk: 19% of students screened reported indicators of current or historical risk related to violence or suicide.●Bullying: One in three elementary and middle school students reported bullying.●Lack of Support: One in five students reported not having a trusted adult.●Absenteeism Factors: One in six reported missing school due to caregiving responsibilities, work, or transportation challenges.●Food Insecurity: One in 10 reported not having enough food at home.Importantly, the screening resulted in immediate intervention: 22% of students received same-day follow-up from a Baltimore County counselor or support staff member, and 19% of those students were connected directly to a school or community resource.“For us, early identification is critical because you cannot support what you do not know,” said Patricia Mustipher.“Screening gives us another pathway to listen, respond earlier and connect students with the support they need. It also gives us data that helps us understand what our students are carrying with them every day and build resources around those needs.”For Ray Lewis, the work carries profound personal meaning.“The question we have to ask is who is standing in the corner for our kids,” said Lewis.“Young people want us to ask the hard questions and know somebody is listening. We screen and prepare young people for sports, but we also need to prepare them for life. If we can reach our kids, listen to them and give them hope before they reach a crisis, we can save our future.”The model brings together clinical expertise from Possibilities for Change, technology through J&B Virtual Solutions, participating school systems, community organizations, and philanthropic partners.“When I look at Rising Together, I think about the power of bringing thoughtful, committed people together around a shared purpose,” said Stephen Shaya, M.D.“Everyone has a role. The schools understand their students, Dr. Salerno and her team bring clinical expertise, technology helps us reach people at scale, community leaders create trust, and philanthropic partners provide catalytic capital. My late father, Dr. Fawzi Shaya, invested heavily in J&B Virtual Solutions, believing technology would expand access to care. Rising Together builds upon that vision, and our hope is to take what we learn here and bring it to many more communities.”Support from partners including the Stephen & Renee Bisciotti Foundation, Ray of Hope Foundation, J&B Medical and Baltimore County Public Schools has demonstrated how cross-sector collaboration creates reliable safety nets. Rising Together is designed for nationwide replication. To learn more or explore partnership opportunities, visit possibilitiesforchange.About Possibilities for Change:Possibilities for Change is leading a nationwide movement to improve youth wellbeing through evidence-based screening tools, trauma-responsive technology, and comprehensive programs designed to identify risk earlier, intervene faster, and empower young people to thrive.About J&B Medical:J&B Medical is a recognized market leader in healthcare focused on enhancing quality of life, improving clinical outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs for consumers and businesses. Its services include insurance-covered and emergency-medical supplies, retail-at-home and veterinary products, and medical technology solutions. J&B Medical is a nationally certified Women's Business Enterprise. For more information, please visit .About J&B Virtual Solutions:J&B Virtual Solutions, the healthcare technology division of J&B Medical, delivers innovative solutions focused on behavioral health screening, social determinants of health (SDOH), and remote patient monitoring (RPM), complemented by its proprietary Sylaps video conferencing technology for secure, browser-based virtual visits.Its technology enables early identification of health and behavioral concerns, supports care coordination and referral tracking, and helps improve access to healthcare services. Through partnerships with healthcare organizations, health plans, and schools, J&B Virtual Solutions leverages technology to connect individuals with the resources, care, and support they need.For more information, visit .About Ray of Hope Foundation:Founded by NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, the Ray of Hope Foundation is dedicated to inspiring and empowering youth through mentorship, leadership development, and community support programs that help young people reach their full potential.Media ContactDr. Jennifer SalernoPossibilities for Change...

Elizabeth Randolph

Ozline LLC

Rising Together Youth Mental Health Summit | Radical Partnerships, Radical Impact ft. Ray Lewis

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