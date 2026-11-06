Orlando Cancer Survivor Reaches Top 5 In National Top Host Competition, Champions Ryan Seacrest Foundation

Orlando cancer survivor and international pageant founder Mykhael Michaels advances to the Top 5 in the 2026 Top Host competition

Orlando cancer survivor reaches Top 5 in national Top Host competition, spotlighting the Ryan Seacrest Foundation.

- Mykhael Michaels

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Orlando resident, cancer survivor, international pageant founder, and longtime flight attendant Mykhael Michaels has advanced to the Top 5 in the 2026 Top Host competition, bringing him closer to winning a professionally produced podcast with iHeartRadio and an opportunity to appear on On Air with Ryan Seacrest.

For Michaels, the competition represents more than a chance to fulfill a lifelong broadcasting dream. It offers an opportunity to turn his personal journey of survival into a platform for hope, community engagement, and greater awareness of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation.

The nonprofit organization creates broadcast media centers, known as Seacrest Studios, inside pediatric hospitals across the country. These studios offer hospitalized children opportunities to participate in radio, television, music, and creative programming, providing moments of joy and normalcy during challenging medical experiences.

One of these studios is located in Michaels' hometown at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

"As a cancer survivor, I understand firsthand what it means to face a serious health battle," said Michaels. "I know how powerful a moment of laughter, encouragement, or simply feeling normal again can be. If I can use this opportunity to bring even a little more joy and hope to children facing their own health challenges, that would mean everything to me."

From International Stages to a National Microphone

Michaels has spent more than 18 years as a flight attendant, building a career centered on service, communication, and connecting with people from diverse backgrounds.

Beyond aviation, he is the Founder and CEO of Earth Pageants International LLC, the organization behind the internationally recognized Mrs. Earth® and Ms. Earth® competitions.

Founded in 2007, Earth Pageants International has brought together women from countries around the world to celebrate leadership, environmental responsibility, cultural diversity, and empowerment.

Through nearly two decades of international event production, Michaels has developed experience in entertainment, public speaking, media relations, and storytelling. Now, he hopes to bring those experiences to a national broadcasting platform.

"Whether I'm welcoming passengers aboard an aircraft, producing an international event, or standing behind a microphone, I've always believed in the power of human connection," Michaels said. "A great story can entertain, inspire, educate, and sometimes even change someone's life."

My Dream. Our Community's Votes. Their Chance to Shine.

Michaels' campaign carries a message that connects his personal ambitions with his desire to support the local community.

"My dream. Our community's votes. Their chance to shine."

His goal is to encourage Central Florida residents to learn more about the Ryan Seacrest Foundation and the positive experiences Seacrest Studios creates for children undergoing medical treatment.

"I'm not simply asking people to vote for me," Michaels explained. "I'm asking Central Florida to come together around an opportunity that connects our community to a national platform while bringing attention to children and families who deserve moments of happiness during some of life's most difficult challenges."

If He Wins, Central Florida Wins With Him

Michaels believes his advancement offers an opportunity to showcase Central Florida's generosity and community spirit.

"If I win, Central Florida wins with me," he said. "This is an opportunity to showcase the compassion and generosity of our community on a national stage. I want people across America to know about the incredible work happening right here in Orlando."

Regardless of the competition's outcome, Michaels hopes to explore future opportunities to raise awareness of the foundation's mission. No formal partnership or endorsement by the foundation or hospital has been announced.

Community Support Needed Before November 12

Michaels must finish first in his competition group to advance beyond the next elimination on November 12, 2026.

Supporters can cast one free vote daily through his official competition page. Optional paid votes are also available through the competition's fundraising program.

Vote for Mykhael Michaels:



"Sometimes one person's second chance at life can become an opportunity to bring hope and happiness to someone else's," Michaels said. "Whatever happens in this competition, I hope more people discover the wonderful work of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation."

Mykhael Michaels

Mrs. USA Earth

+1 407-601-8648

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Orlando Cancer Survivor Reaches Top 5 in National Top Host Competition, Champions Ryan Seacrest Foundation News Provided By Mrs. USA Earth November 06, 2026, 15:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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