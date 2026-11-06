VSA Lady Lions And West Boynton Girls Fastpitch Expand Nonprofit Softball Opportunities For More Than 300 Girls

Young athletes and coaches gather at Lake Charleston Park for a West Boynton Girls Fastpitch opening ceremony, reflecting the community's strong participation in recreational softball.

VSA Lady Lions players participate in a team drill, emphasizing fundamentals, teamwork and continued player development within the club's competitive travel softball program.

A VSA Lady Lions athlete competes at the plate during travel softball competition, highlighting the club's commitment to athletic development and higher-level opportunities.

Lake Charleston Park programs connect recreational softball, competitive travel teams and college recruiting support in Palm Beach County.

- Ed Kunzweiler, President, VSA Lady Lions Softball ClubPALM BEACH COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Over 300 girls are participating in softball at Lake Charleston Park this fall through two community-based nonprofit organizations: West Boynton Girls Fastpitch (WBGF), with over 200 recreational players, and VSA Lady Lions Softball Club, with around 100 travel players. The programs serve families from western Lake Worth and surrounding communities.“When you see this many young athletes filling up the park on a nightly basis, it's a testament to the continued success and demand of these programs,” said Jason Block, President of West Boynton Girls Fastpitch.The organizations share four softball fields and a commitment to keeping opportunities for girls close to home. Their complementary programs create a pathway from a first recreational season to higher levels of competition, while allowing families to choose the experience that fits their players.“You can see a five-year-old learning the game on one field and a teenager preparing for high-level competition on another. That entire pathway exists right here in one community,” said Ed Kunzweiler, President of VSA Lady Lions Softball Club.A Pathway from Recreational to Travel SoftballFor many girls, that journey begins with WBGF, where players of varying ages and experience levels learn fundamentals, compete locally and build friendships.“Rec is where the game starts for so many girls. It gives them a place to learn, make friends and discover how much they love softball,” Block said.VSA Lady Lions offers competitive travel softball from 8U through 18U and continues to develop teams for players seeking additional instruction and competition. Some older VSA Lady Lions players began in WBGF around age nine; today, younger recreational players practice on the same fields where those travel athletes train.Families can pursue recreational participation, advanced competition or college exposure as players' interests evolve without leaving the local softball community.Supporting the Next Stage of DevelopmentFor VSA Lady Lions' high-school-age athletes pursuing college softball, player development includes recruiting education and exposure. David Scharf, a VSA Lady Lions coach and recruiting coordinator, brings more than 25 years of high-school and travel softball coaching experience. He has supported athletes navigating showcases, recruiting conversations and opportunities across collegiate levels, including NCAA Division I programs.“It's gratifying to see how the work we do today helps these young athletes prepare for high school and college softball, as well as the next stage of their lives. It's hard to explain how rewarding it is to see athletes I've coached and showcased go on to receive scholarships and compete in college,” Scharf said.The organization helps families evaluate prospect camps, showcases and communication with college programs, with attention to academic and athletic fit. Teamwork, preparation and long-term player development remain central whether or not an athlete pursues collegiate competition.Nonprofit Resources Focused on PlayersAs families weigh different youth sports models, VSA Lady Lions and WBGF emphasize locally governed nonprofit programs where resources are reinvested in opportunities for players. Volunteers, coaches and local supporters contribute to the programs' sustainability, with accessibility and long-term community needs guiding decisions.“Families have more choices than ever. What matters to us about the nonprofit model is that our resources go back into the program, the players and their development. We aren't part of a franchise, we don't have investors, and our leadership doesn't financially benefit from expanding the program. Our focus is on building opportunities for female athletes, not building a business,” Kunzweiler said.VSA Lady Lion's parent and non-parent coaching staff includes former professional players, former NCAA Division I through III athletes, former and current high-school varsity coaches, and former collegiate coaches.“One of our strengths is the diverse experience our coaches bring to the field, from dedicated volunteers to former collegiate athletes and experienced coaches. What brings them together is a shared commitment to helping young players develop their skills, confidence and love for the game,” Kunzweiler said.The organizations' growth and commitment to accessible youth softball were also highlighted in an October 22, 2026, WPTV news report featuring both nonprofits.One Park and a Growing Softball CommunityThroughout the week, Lake Charleston's four fields host practices and games while families gather along the sidelines.“These fields are about more than games. They're where girls build confidence, friendships and a connection to the community,” Block said.Families interested in WBGF recreational softball can visit . For VSA Lady Lions travel softball information, including the Tryouts and Player Interest form, visit . The VSA Lady Lions Softball Club Facebook Page shares club-wide news, community initiatives and program updates.About VSA Lady Lions Softball ClubVSA Lady Lions Softball Club is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit girls fastpitch travel softball organization based at Lake Charleston Park in western Lake Worth, Florida. Serving Palm Beach County and South Florida, it offers development and competitive opportunities from 8U through 18U. VSA Lady Lions Softball Club and Vaughn Sports Academy have a branding relationship but are separate legal entities with separate governance and management. For more information, visit .About West Boynton Girls FastpitchWest Boynton Girls Fastpitch is a nonprofit recreational girls fastpitch organization based at Lake Charleston Park, serving western Lake Worth, Boynton Beach and surrounding Palm Beach County communities. Its program emphasizes fundamentals, development, sportsmanship and teamwork. For more information, visit .

Ed Kunzweiler

VSA Lady Lions Softball Club, Inc.

+1 772-349-0556

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VSA Lady Lions and West Boynton Girls Fastpitch Expand Nonprofit Softball Opportunities for More Than 300 Girls News Provided By VSA Lady Lions Softball Club, Inc. November 06, 2026, 15:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



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